Rath Yatra 2026: Holy Trinity enters Gundicha Temple following ‘Adapa Mandap Bije’ ritual

The annual Rath Yatra rituals progressed with the sacred ‘Adapa Mandap Bije’ ceremony as Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra were ceremonially taken inside the sanctum of the Gundicha Temple in Puri on Saturday evening, after spending two days on their respective chariots.

The deities had begun their nine-day annual journey on July 16…