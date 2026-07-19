Meet Sakshi Jha, the ‘man-hater’, who got absolutely no from every judge on India’s Got Latent program

An instructor and material developer from Bihar, Sakshi Jha, has actually ended up being a centerpiece of conversation on India’s Got Latent Season 2 after her stand-up funny efficiency led to no points from every judge. Her act, which included jokes targeting guys and a self-proclaimed “man-hater” personality, drew criticism from judges and audiences alike on social networks.

The current episode, launched on Friday, showcased Sakshi Jha’s audition. She presented herself as a “man-hater” who delighted in “bruising men’s egos.” Her jokes fixated her dislike for guys, consisting of remarks about her own relative. An especially questionable minute included a joke about her life objective being to “beat her husband after drinking.” Her regimen likewise consisted of jokes about individuals from Bihar.

Following her efficiency, host Samay Raina questioned Sakshi about her strong views on guys. She associated her viewpoints to “generational trauma.” When asked by judge Tanmay Bhat about her daddy’s response to her views, Sakshi specified she disliked him, in addition to her grandpa and sibling.

The judges, consisting of Tanmay Bhat, Vishal Dadlani, Raghu Ram, and Yashraj Mehra, did not discover her act convincing. Each judge granted her no points, marking the very first time this season an act got a consentaneous rejection. The audience likewise reacted with shouts of “Zero” when requested their rating.

Clips of Sakshi’s audition distributed on social networks platforms, sparking a dispute. Some audiences slammed the act, arguing that buffooning a whole gender was not amusing which the efficiency counted on shock worth. Others safeguarded her, mentioning that funny is subjective and comics typically utilize intriguing product. Some likewise acknowledged the judges’ right to decline acts they did not discover amusing.

Who is Sakshi Jha?

Sakshi Jha is stated to be content developer from Bihar, where she developed a following on social networks. According to reports, earlier she worked as an instructor.