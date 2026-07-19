Yami Gautam for Post 370, Mammootty for Bramayugam

|Image Credit: Vibha B Madhava Madhava_12403

Hindi movie Short article 370 has actually been called the very best Feature Film as the winners of the 72nd National Film Awards for the year 2024 were revealed on Saturday. Malayalam super star Mammootty for Bramayugam and Kartik Aaryan for Hindi movie, Chandu Champion, shared the very best Actor in a Leading Role award. Yami Gautam was stated the winner for the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for Short article 370.

Randeep Hooda won the very best Debut Director award for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Smash hit movies like Kalki 2898 ADVERTISEMENT Amaran Pushpa: The Rule Part-02 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Stree 2, Bagged significant honours.

The smash hit film, Kalki 2898 ADVERTISEMENT bagged awards in the for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Production Design classifications. Rajkumar Periasamy won the very best Director award for Tamil movie Amaran, which likewise won Best Editing award and shared the very best Music Direction award with Post 370.

Pushpa: The Rule Part-02 won the very best Costume Design award and shared the very best Screenplay award with Marathi movie Swargandharva Sudhir Phadke and Telugu flickFortunate Baskhar

Tamil flick Captain Miller was called as the very best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values while Telugu flick Chinna Katha Kaadu bagged the very best Children’s Film Award.

Bhangaar won the award for finest non-feature movie, while Ram-Nami was called as the for Best Documentary

Raayan was called as the very best Tamil movie, Mithya as the very best Kannada movie, Committee Kurrollu was called as the very best Telugu movie and Feminichi Fathima as finest Malayalam movie in the language classifications.

Released on July 18, 2026