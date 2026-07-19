Apps and Eateries lace up to tackle football finale demand surge

As Spain and Argentina lace up for the high-decibel FIFA World Cup finals clash, multiplexes, restaurants and food delivery apps are also gearing up to tackle the consumption uptick that will last till early morning hours on Monday.

With some State governments allowing bars, pubs and restaurants to remain open for longer hours in key cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad and New Delhi, food brands anticipate a windfall.

Kerala is witnessing unprecedented football frenzy ahead of the FIFA World Cup final, with massive public screenings, government-backed community viewings, and even school holidays adding to the excitement. Eagles FC have secured large-scale viewing rights across Kerala and are hosting stadium-like screening events at multiple venues. At the grassroots level, residents’ associations, sports clubs, and local panchayats are organising free, non-commercial screenings at community centres, parish halls, and street corners, turning the World Cup final into a collective celebration across the State. The West Bengal government is also reportedly planning for community screenings.

Intercepting audiences

Leading multiplex chains, which have been screening FIFA matches, expect stronger footfalls for the final match. Ashish Misra, Head of Commercialisation, Cinépolis India said the company is scaling up operations for the night with additional screens at places where bookings have surged, extra service and security staff and quick-service F&B menu.

“The knockout rounds have really supercharged the turnout for us. Our first semi-final ran at nearly 90 per cent occupancy despite the midnight kick-off, and the second semi-final sold out completely. Heading into an Argentina vs Spain final, we are preparing for unprecedented demand. We are actively evaluating additional screens across our key multiplexes so as many fans as possible can watch the final on the big screen,” he added.

PVR INOX is screening the final match in more than 100 screens across 53 cities. Gautam Dutta, CEO – Revenue and Operations, PVR INOX Ltd said, “The enthusiastic response to our screenings with strong occupancies reflects the growing demand for premium, collective viewing experiences.”

Restaurateurs, food delivery apps and quick commerce platform are celebrating the unexpected surge in late night orders since the start of the FIFA World Cup. Muralikrishnan Co- Founder & CMO, Wow! Momo Foods said, “We have not seen this kind of football frenzy as we are seeing for the ongoing FIFA World Cup. The late-night consumption occasion is contributing as much as 25-26 per cent of our business. In line with these trends, we expect to see a 48-50 per cent kind of jump in transactions through aggregators and self-delivery channel this Sunday,” He added that FIFA has also provided a consumption boost for the brand in terms of same store sales growth.

Several eateries are hoping to welcome a higher number of guests after authorities in some cities have given them a nod to run their operations till early hours of Monday morning. Divya Aggarwal, Chief Growth Officer at Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd, which runs SOCIAL, said, “With the final approaching, there is a great deal of excitement among fans, and we expect a 5–10 per cent increase in guests gathering across select outlets.”

(With inputs from V. Sajeev Kumar, Kochi)

Published on July 18, 2026