National Film Awards : Check complete winners list

The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi on Saturday, with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting honouring the best of Indian cinema across feature films, non-feature films and writing on cinema. The awards recognise films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1 and December 31, 2024.

Considered India’s highest official recognition for cinematic excellence, the National Film Awards celebrate achievements across feature films, documentaries, short films, regional cinema and technical categories. This year’s winners were selected by an 11-member jury headed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Jayaraj, who had earlier served on the National Film Awards jury in 2012.

Top honours go to Yami Gautam, Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty

Among the biggest winners this year, Article 370 was named Best Feature Film. Yami Gautam won the Best Actress award for her performance in the film, while Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty shared the Best Actor honour.

Rajkumar Periasamy was named Best Director, while Sanjay Mishra and Ropashree Varkady won the Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress awards, respectively.

Kalki 2898 AD received the award for Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, while Captain Miller won Best Film Promoting National, Social Values.

Regional films and technical awards recognised

Regional cinema continued to receive strong recognition at this year’s awards. Feminichi Fathima won Best Malayalam Film, Raayan was named Best Tamil Film, Committee Kurrollu won Best Telugu Film, while Srikanth was honoured as Best Hindi Film.

Other regional winners included Juiphool (Best Assamese Film), Chalchitra Ekhon (Best Bengali Film), Mithya (Best Kannada Film), Mukkam Post Bombilwadi (Best Marathi Film) and Lahari (Best Odia Film).

In the writing categories, Faraz Ali won Best Script for Obur (Clouds), while Venky Atluri received the Best Dialogue Writer award. Sukumar won Best Screenplay, Shehnad Jalal was honoured for Best Cinematography, and Nitin Zihani Choudhary won Best Production Design. Here is the complete winners list.

72nd National Film Awards 2026 winners: Full list

Feature Film Award Category



Best Feature Film – Article 370

Best Actor – Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty

Best Actress – Yami Gautam

Best Director – Rajkumar Periasamy

Best Supporting Actor – Sanjay Mishra

Best Supporting Actress – Ropashree Varkady

Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment – Kalki 2898 AD

Best Film Promoting National, Social Values – Captain Miller

Best Child Artist – Riddhiman Banerjee, Tapomoy Deb, Gitashree Chakraborty, Arundev Pothula, Athish S Shetty

Best Cinematography – Shehnad Jalal

Best Screenplay – Sukumar

Best Script Obur (Clouds) – Faraz Ali

Best Dialogue Writer – Venky Atluri

Best Production Design – Nitin Zihani Choudhary

Best Make-Up Artist – P Ravi Kumar

Best Costume Design – Deepali Noor & Sheetal Sharma

Best Music Direction (Songs) – Shashwat Sachdev

Best Music Direction (Background Score) – GV Prakash

Best Lyrics – Manoj Muntashir

Best Male Playback Singer – Abhay Jodhpurkar

Best Female Playback Singer – Vaikom Vijayalakshmi

Best Choreography – Vijay Ganguly

Best Sound Design – Manas Choudhury

Best Editing – R Kalaivannan

Best Action Direction – Anl Arasu

Best Assamese Film – Juiphool

Best Bengali Film – Chalchitra Ekhon

Best Hindi Film – Srikanth

Best Kannada Film – Mithya

Best Malayalam Film – Feminichi Fathima

Best Marathi Film – Mukkam Post Bombilwadi

Best Odia Film – Lahari

Best Tamil Film Raayan – Raayan

Best Telugu Film – Committee Kurrollu

Special Mention –Suren G (Meiyazhagan), Dhanush (Captain Miller)

Other Award Category and Special Mention



Best Film Critic (Hindi) – Sanjeev Shrivastava

Best Book on Cinema – Naaniruvude Nimagaagi Naadiruvude Nanagaagi: Kannada Cinemada Thathva Matthu Rajakeeya by Kenchanuru Pradeep Kumar Shetty

Special Mention Bhadra – Kali Natakam; Chola Dora aur Sui

Non-Feature Film Award Category

