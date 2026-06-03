SJ Suryah’s Killer: Technician passes away, 3 hurt after gas balloon cylinder blows up on set

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03 Jun 2026, 2:53 am
Catastrophe struck the sets of SJ Suryah’s upcoming directorial Killer on Wednesday, as a professional passed away and 3 others were hurt after a gas balloon cylinder supposedly blew up throughout the shoot.
The upcoming movie, which has actually remained in production given that completion of June 2025 in numerous areas, was being contended the B&C Mill properties in the Otteri location in Chennai for its most current schedule when the event took place. More than a hundred service technicians and employees have actually been associated with the recording procedure over the previous couple of days.
On the early hours of Wednesday, at around 3.30 am, a gas balloon cylinder supposedly took off throughout shooting, setting off a fire mishap on the set. In the occurrence, Madhan (26 ), a specialist from Maduravoyal, passed away on the area. 3 others– Sakthivel (27) from Kundrathur, Surya (23) from Maduravoyal, and Dinakaran (24) from Nerkundram– continual injuries.