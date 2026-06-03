Books

Business SJ Suryah’s Killer: Technician passes away, 3 hurt after gas balloon cylinder blows up on set By Editor - 101

Upgraded on : 03 Jun 2026, 2:53 am Catastrophe struck the sets of SJ Suryah’s upcoming directorial Killer on Wednesday, as a professional passed away and 3 others were hurt after a gas balloon cylinder supposedly blew up throughout the shoot. The upcoming movie, which has actually remained in production given that completion of June 2025 in numerous areas, was being contended the B&C Mill properties in the Otteri location in Chennai for its most current schedule when the event took place. More than a hundred service technicians and employees have actually been associated with the recording procedure over the previous couple of days. On the early hours of Wednesday, at around 3.30 am, a gas balloon cylinder supposedly took off throughout shooting, setting off a fire mishap on the set. In the occurrence, Madhan (26 ), a specialist from Maduravoyal, passed away on the area. 3 others– Sakthivel (27) from Kundrathur, Surya (23) from Maduravoyal, and Dinakaran (24) from Nerkundram– continual injuries.

Their colleagues right away saved all 4 and hurried them to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. While medical professionals at the medical facility stated Madhan dead on arrival, the hurt employees are presently going through treatment. Cops authorities from the Otteri location have actually signed up a case and are examining the occurrence. With the shooting halted, production on the movie is anticipated to deal with an enormous problem following the event.

Previously this year, SJ Suryah sustained injuries while shooting a stunt series in Chennai’s Palavakkam utilizing a rope when he struck a rod and hurt both his legs.

SJ Suryah is directing the movie with his own movie script and discussions. It marks his go back to directing after 2015’sIsaiThe movie reunites him with author AR Rahman after several tasks, consisting of 2005’sAnbe AaruyirePreethi Asrani plays the female lead. Other members of the cast have actually not been revealed.