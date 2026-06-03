Rukmini Vasanth submits FIR over deepfake videos, calls it ‘character assassination’

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< time datetime ="2026-06-02T18:28:00.191Z" title="2026-06-02 18:28"> 02 Jun 2026, 6:28 pm
A troubling case of AI abuse including star Rukmini Vasanth has actually now moved into the legal arena, with cybercrime cops signing up an FIR following her grievance over viral deepfake swimsuit images and videos.
The controlled visuals, which spread out quickly throughout social networks, wrongly represented Rukmini using a swimsuit throughout what was declared to be a movie shoot. According to the star, the images and videos were digitally produced utilizing AI and deepfake innovation, with her face presumably superimposed onto another female’s body.