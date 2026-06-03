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Business Rukmini Vasanth submits FIR over deepfake videos, calls it ‘character assassination’ By Editor - 103

Upgraded on : < time datetime ="2026-06-02T18:28:00.191Z" title="2026-06-02 18:28"> 02 Jun 2026, 6:28 pm A troubling case of AI abuse including star Rukmini Vasanth has actually now moved into the legal arena, with cybercrime cops signing up an FIR following her grievance over viral deepfake swimsuit images and videos. The controlled visuals, which spread out quickly throughout social networks, wrongly represented Rukmini using a swimsuit throughout what was declared to be a movie shoot. According to the star, the images and videos were digitally produced utilizing AI and deepfake innovation, with her face presumably superimposed onto another female’s body.

Calling it an attack on her self-respect and credibility, Rukmini declared in her problem that the phony material totaled up to “character assassination.”

Based upon her grievance, the Cyber Crime Police have actually signed up a case under arrangements of the IT Act and appropriate areas of the BNS and have actually started an examination.

The star had actually supposedly called 29 social networks accounts implicated of flowing the controlled material, consisting of 9 Instagram accounts, 14 X deals with and 6 Facebook profiles, looking for action versus those accountable.