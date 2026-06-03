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Business Meghana Raj gets in little screen, signs up with Kwatle Kitchen Season 2 as judge By Editor - 94

Upgraded on : 02 Jun 2026, 6:18 pm After stimulating laughter and cooking area turmoil in its launching season, Kwatle Kitchen is returning with a revamped 2nd edition and a fresh mix of faces. The truth cooking program is set for a grand launch on June 6 and 7 at 9 pm on Colors Kannada. This season’s most significant talking point is star Meghana Raj Sarja signing up with the evaluating panel. Changing seasoned star Shruti, Meghana will evaluate along with Mad Chef-popularity Kaushik Shankar. While she continues to remain active in movie theater, the star’s tv getaway is anticipated to bring a fresh dynamic to the program.

Kwatle Kitchen sculpted a specific niche for itself with its uncommon format, where entrants are pressed to produce yummy meals while sustaining comic interruptions and unforeseen”kwatleminutes inside the cooking area. The very first season, won by Mutant Raghu, made a faithful fan following for mixing cooking with mayhem.

The hosting lineup too has actually gone through a modification. With Kuri Prathap hectic with Jodi No 1 and Anupama Gowda supposedly stepping away due to health factors, Bhagyalakshmi star Sushma K Rao has actually taken control of anchoring responsibilities after just recently hosting the Gicchi Giligili Juniors ending.