Balaramana Dinagalu locks release date

A poster for Balaramana Dinagalu Upgraded on : 02 Jun 2026, 6:16 pm Almost 20 years after Aa Dinagalu ended up being a specifying chapter in Kannada movie theater’s underworld storytelling, director KM Chaitanya is going back to the streets and shadows that as soon as mesmerized audiences. His newest movie, Balaramana Dinagaluis set for an around the world theatrical release on June 26. Including momentum to the task is KVN Productions, which has actually actioned in to disperse the movie, providing strong support to the Vinod Prabhakar-starrer as it gets ready for release.

Instead of reviewing old memories, Balaramana Dinagalu broadens the world of Aa Dinagalu through a fresh point of view. Embed in Bengaluru of the 1980s and influenced by genuine events, the movie follows Balarama, played by Vinod Prabhakar, browsing a city formed by criminal activity, power battles, and survival. For Chaitanya, the movie marks a go back to the gritty storytelling surface that made him both crucial recognition and a faithful following.

Produced by Padmavathi Jayaram and Shreyas under the Padmavathi Films banner, the movie has actually silently developed interest through its marketing product. The teaser and 2 tunes launched up until now mean a raw duration police procedural while providing Vinod in what seems among his most extreme screen getaways recently.