Bollywood Hungama has actually been at the leading edge in reporting the fight in between manufacturer Vashu Bhagnani and the makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai over using the tunes ‘Chunari Chunari’ and’Ishq Sona Hai’ from Biwi No 1 (1999 ). Now, it has actually emerged that Vashu’s production home, Puja Entertainment (India) Ltd, has actually submitted a tremendous Rs. Rs. 400 crore fit before Bombay High Court versus Tips Industries Limited, Ramesh Taurani, Kumar S Taurani and filmmaker David Dhawan over the supposed unapproved usage and declared exploitation of renowned abovementioned tunes in the upcoming Varun Dhawan-starrer, slated for a release on June 5.

Rs. 400 crore SHOCKER! Vashu Bhagnani’s Puja Entertainment takes legal action against Tips, Tauranis and David Dhawan; looks for Rs. 100 crore more over Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai tune row

According to journalism declaration, the fit, submitted through Counsels V K Dubey Associates, looks for immediate and sweeping injunctive relief limiting the release, circulation, exhibit, streaming and more business exploitation of the movie and its marketing product consisting of the challenged tunes, consisting of ‘Chunnari Chunnari’ and ‘Ishq Sona Hai’The Court has actually apparently allowed the filing of the procedures and has actually kept it for hearing quickly. According to journalism declaration, it might be ‘among the most explosive copyright fights in current Bollywood history’.

Apart from looking for a total injunction versus the supposed infringing usage of the tunes, Puja Entertainment has actually likewise looked for instructions for the elimination of the tunes ‘Chunnari Chunnari’ and ‘Ishq Sona Hai’ from the movie and its marketing product, in addition to a need for a modification of the title, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona HaiThe production home has even more required an extra Rs. 100 crores as damages on the occasion that Tips Industries Limited and David Dhawan stop working to abide by the stated needs and continue making use of the challenged works. Puja Entertainment (India) Ltd has actually even more declared that the accuseds have actually unlawfully made use of important copyright rights in spite of supposedly having no authority, project or licence to commercially utilize the initial audio-visual works. The production home competed that the declared violation strikes at the really structure of exclusive and business rights vested in the initial cinematographic works related to the late 1990s smash hit banner.

Journalism declaration likewise stated that leading Counsel V K Dubey, representing Puja Entertainment, verified that after thinking about the whole situation, the Honourable Court has actually chosen to note the matter for hearing quickly, and the matter is currently sub judice.

Check Out: Team Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai BREAKS SILENCE on Vashu Bhagnani row: “This is a smear project”

More Pages: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection

Tags: Bollywood News, Chunari Chunari, David Dhawan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Mrunal Thakur, Music, News, Pooja Entertainment (India) Ltd, Pooja Hegde, Ramesh S Taurani, Song, Tips Films, Varun Dhawan, Vashu Bhagnani

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