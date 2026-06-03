Titan Watches sets Guinness Book of World Records with Zero Hour 500M Professional Diver’s Automatic Watch

~Accomplishes deepest underwater product photoshoot at a depth of 52.1metres~

Far beneath the ocean’s surface in a realm defined by immense pressure, absolute precision and uncompromising conditions, Titan Watches, India’s most iconic watchmaker, has achieved a remarkable milestone. In a first-of-its-kind feat, the brand has set a Guinness Book of World Records for the deepest underwater product photoshoot. Executed at a depth of 52.1 metres, featuring one of the only 1000 limited numbered Titan Zero Hour 500M Professional Diver’s Automatic Watches, the landmark endeavour further reinforced the watch’s credentials as a serious instrument built for the extremes.

Against the vast expanse of the open ocean at Racha Noi Island, Phuket, Thailand, where every descent pushes the limits of endurance and engineering, a team of five certified technical divers set out to demonstrate the limits of precision and performance. Reaching 50 metres within seven minutes and eventually attaining a maximum depth of 52.1 metres, the divers completed a highly specialised underwater photoshoot with an arsenal of cameras in a 20-minute operational window under authentic open-ocean conditions.

Speaking on the achievement, Kuruvilla Markose, CEO, Watches Division, Titan Company Limited, said, “Zero Hour was built on the belief that Indian watchmaking can compete on the world’s most demanding stages. Every benchmark we have achieved- from ISO 6425 compliance and PADI validation to the Guinness Book of World Records, lies at the intersection of engineering conviction, innovation and craftsmanship. In essence, proving capability through action. As we continue to advance our capabilities and build on this momentum, achievements like these furthers our ambition to build world-class performance timepieces that earn credibility with an intent to elevate Indian watchmaking on the global stage. This has been the vision for Zero Hour since its very inception, and the Guiness World Record accomplishment is an important step in that journey.”

Introduced earlier this year, Zero Hour is Titan’s dedicated performance sports watch sub-brand, with the Divers’ collection as its first chapter. Zero Hour represents the defining moment before action begins, where precision and reliability allow no margin for error. The successful execution of the deepest underwater product photoshoot under real open-ocean conditions serves as a powerful expression of the philosophy that gives Zero Hour its name.

The Titan Zero Hour collection spans twelve timepieces, ranging in depth capability from 100 metres to 500 metres, and is priced between INR 15,795 and INR 77,995. It is available at Titan World stores, large format retail destinations, premium watch retailers, e-commerce platforms and at www.titan.co.in.