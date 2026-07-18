EXCLUSIVE: Rajesh Sharma is recovering at his house after getting released, set to resume work

Star Rajesh Sharma was confessed in a medical facility in Kolkata previously this month following an insect bite that ended up being troublesome. The occurrence took place at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad while he was aiming for the Prabhas starrer FauziFollowing this, there were issues about his wellness from his fans and admirers after reports of him being unhealthy.

EXCLUSIVE: Rajesh Sharma is recovering at his home after getting released, set to resume work

Bollywood Hungama has actually now discovered that the star just recently got released and is recuperating at his house. He is likewise all set to resume work. BN Tiwari, President of FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) informed us solely, “Rajesh Sharma ji just recently got released. He is presently recovering at his house in Mumbai. He is likewise set to take a trip abroad in the days to come to aim for a job.”

According to declarations launched by starlet Sudipta Chatterjee and filmmaker-producer Agnidev Chatterjee not long after the event on July 8, Sharma got bitten by the bug when he was speaking to regional service technicians near a location with thick greenery. As it didn’t appear severe, he didn’t look for instant medical attention and boarded a flight to Kolkata where he was expected to fly. He began having extreme discomfort in his ideal leg, established high fever and grew uneasy. He was then confessed at Manipal Hospital in the city.

A number of days later on, Sudipta Chatterjee had actually stated in a declaration that the star was doing much better than before however was still confessed in the health center.

Not long after the news about Sharma’s health spread, Akshay Kumar shared a post on X (previously Twitter) and revealed his issue for the star. He shared an image with Sharma and composed, “Very worried to become aware of my dear pal Rajesh’s health condition after an insect bite while shooting. Hope Mahadev blesses him with quick and total healing. Jaldi theek ho ja yaar, abhi saath baith ke bhot hansna hai.”

Tags: Confessed, Akshay Kumar, Bollywood, Bollywood News, Discharged, Disease, Fauzi, Health, Hospital, Hyderabad, Illness, Insect, Kolkata, News, Prabhas, Rajesh Sharma, Ramoji Film City

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