17.9 C
London
Saturday, July 18, 2026
Subscribe
Home Books EXCLUSIVE: Rajesh Sharma is recovering at his house after getting released, set...

EXCLUSIVE: Rajesh Sharma is recovering at his house after getting released, set to resume work

By
Correspondent
-
0
104

Star Rajesh Sharma was confessed in a medical facility in Kolkata previously this month following an insect bite that ended up being troublesome. The occurrence took place at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad while he was aiming for the Prabhas starrer FauziFollowing this, there were issues about his wellness from his fans and admirers after reports of him being unhealthy.

EXCLUSIVE: Rajesh Sharma is recovering at his home after getting released, set to resume work

Bollywood Hungama has actually now discovered that the star just recently got released and is recuperating at his house. He is likewise all set to resume work. BN Tiwari, President of FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) informed us solely, “Rajesh Sharma ji just recently got released. He is presently recovering at his house in Mumbai. He is likewise set to take a trip abroad in the days to come to aim for a job.”

According to declarations launched by starlet Sudipta Chatterjee and filmmaker-producer Agnidev Chatterjee not long after the event on July 8, Sharma got bitten by the bug when he was speaking to regional service technicians near a location with thick greenery. As it didn’t appear severe, he didn’t look for instant medical attention and boarded a flight to Kolkata where he was expected to fly. He began having extreme discomfort in his ideal leg, established high fever and grew uneasy. He was then confessed at Manipal Hospital in the city.

A number of days later on, Sudipta Chatterjee had actually stated in a declaration that the star was doing much better than before however was still confessed in the health center.

Not long after the news about Sharma’s health spread, Akshay Kumar shared a post on X (previously Twitter) and revealed his issue for the star. He shared an image with Sharma and composed, “Very worried to become aware of my dear pal Rajesh’s health condition after an insect bite while shooting. Hope Mahadev blesses him with quick and total healing. Jaldi theek ho ja yaar, abhi saath baith ke bhot hansna hai.”

Tags: Confessed, Akshay Kumar, Bollywood, Bollywood News, Discharged, Disease, Fauzi, Health, Hospital, Hyderabad, Illness, Insect, Kolkata, News, Prabhas, Rajesh Sharma, Ramoji Film City

< h2 alt ="Bollywood News - Live Updates" title ="Bollywood News - Live Updates"> BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Capture us for most current Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies upgrade, Box workplace collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and remain upgraded with most current hindi films just on Bollywood Hungama.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

EXCLUSIVE: Imtiaz Ali and MahaveerJain to present a brand-new face as the female lead in humorous relationship movie Side Heroes

Books 0
Bollywood Hungama was amongst the very first...

EXCLUSIVE: The India Story trailer to be revealed on July 18 ahead of July 24 release

Books 0
The makers of The India Story are...

Jenna Ortega and Rose Byrne sign up with hands for Nasty

Books 0
Jenna Ortega and Rose ByrneUpgraded on:17 Jul 2026, 11:12...

Popular

EXCLUSIVE: Imtiaz Ali and MahaveerJain to present a brand-new face as the female lead in humorous relationship movie Side Heroes

Books 0
Bollywood Hungama was amongst the very first...

EXCLUSIVE: The India Story trailer to be revealed on July 18 ahead of July 24 release

Books 0
The makers of The India Story are...

Jenna Ortega and Rose Byrne sign up with hands for Nasty

Books 0
Jenna Ortega and Rose ByrneUpgraded on:17 Jul 2026, 11:12...

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here