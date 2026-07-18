Jenna Ortega and Rose Byrne Upgraded on : 17 Jul 2026, 11:12 am Stars Rose Byrne and Jenna Ortega are set to include in sports drama Nasty The movie is directed by Mary Bronstein, understood for Yeast and will be launched by Warner Bros’brand-new indie label, Clockwork. The task reunites Byrne and Bronstein, who have actually formerly teamed up on If I Had Legs I ‘d Kick Youwhich launched in 2025. Byrne got her very first Oscar election in the very best Actress classification for her function in the movie.

Nasty focuses on a professional athlete who is fighting for an area on the Olympic gymnastics group and who acknowledges that her biggest challenger is her coach.

It is produced by Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment together with Ortega.

NastyOrtega will include in Klara and the SunThe movie is directed by Taika Waititi and includes the star in the function of Klara. Based upon the New York Times bestseller by Kazuo Ishiguro, the upcoming movie follows the story of Klara (Ortega), a robotic developed to avoid solitude. A mom (Amy Adams) purchases the robotic for her child Josie (Mia Tharia), a lady who struggles with a mystical disease. Aran Murphy and Steve Buscemi complete the cast of the movie.

Byrne will include in the Peacock series The Good DaughterProduced by Karin Slaughter, the series is based upon her very popular book. Byrne will essay the function of Samantha Quinn.