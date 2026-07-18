The makers of The India Story are all set to reveal the much-anticipated trailer of the movie tomorrow July 18, using audiences a much deeper look into the compelling story that has actually currently produced substantial buzz through its posters and advertising project. Placed as a socially appropriate courtroom drama, the movie guarantees to deal with a topic that affects daily lives while providing an engaging cinematic experience.

EXCLUSIVE: The India Story trailer to be revealed on July 18 ahead of July 24 release

Clarifying the disconcerting concern of pesticide farming and its influence on society, The India Story checks out a growing issue that impacts countless individuals throughout the nation. Starring Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade in critical functions, the movie intends to stimulate discussions around food security, public health, and responsibility. Through its story, the makers look for to raise awareness about a risk that typically goes undetected in spite of its extensive effects.

Provided by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production & & Studios, The India Story is directed by Chettan DK and composed and produced by Sagar B. Shinde. The movie is slated for an around the world theatrical release on July 24, 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. With the trailer launch set for tomorrow, audiences can anticipate a more detailed take a look at the movie’s main dispute, courtroom drama, and the bigger social message at the heart of the story.

The task is backed by co-producers Swati Vinayak Saindane, Anita Jadhav, Vinayak Saindane, Kalpesh Shah, Devyani Khorate, and Prem Joshi. The technical group consists of cinematographer Nishant Bhagwat, music author Mangesh Dhakde, editor Ashish Mhatre, lyricist Shakeel Azami, and sound designer Anmol Bhave.

Check Out: Kajal Aggarwal, Shreyas Talpade sign up with #WhatsOnYourPlate food security obstacle ahead of The India Story release

More Pages: The India Story Box Office Collection

Tags: Bollywood, Bollywood News, Chettan DK, Kajal Aggarwal, MIG Production & & Studios, News, Promo, Release, Shreyas Talpade, The India Story, Trailer, Zee Studios

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