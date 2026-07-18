Bollywood Hungama was amongst the very first ones to break the news in 2015 that Imtiaz Ali and Mahaveer Jain Films are all set to produce Side Heroesa genuine and humorous ode to relationship, fond memories, and finding delight. We have now specifically discovered that the manufacturers are all set to release a beginner as the female lead.

EXCLUSIVE: Imtiaz Ali and MahaveerJain to present a brand-new face as the female lead in humorous relationship movie Side Heroes

A source informed Bollywood Hungama,”Imtiaz Ali and Mahaveer Jain will present a brand-new face as the lead starlet in their coming-of-age relationship movie, Side HeroesThe movie’s group auditioned numerous ladies before lastly zeroing in on the selected starlet.”

The source included, “It’s an imagine every ambitious starlet in India to be introduced in an Imtiaz Ali movie. There’s going to be a substantial interest about who has actually bagged the sought after part. Currently, the makers have actually kept her identity under covers and strategy to make a main statement quickly.”

Side Heroes stars Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Varun Sharma. It is produced by Imtiaz Ali’s Window Seat Films and Mahaveer Jain Films( Neetu Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and Shikha Karan Ahluwalia). It is directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy and composed by Siddarth Sen (director of All The Best Jerryand Pankaj Matta.

The movie informs the poignant yet funny story of 3 youth pals who reconnect at a reunion after years of range and silence. It is a pleasurable tale of good friends finding the real significance of joy, checking out styles of dreams, love, memories, and life.

The source likewise shared an upgrade,”Side Heroes will go on floorings later on this year. The group feels it can link huge time as it’s a humorous movie with extremely relatable feelings.”

Check out: Celina Jaitly shares psychological throwback video with children in the middle of divorce case: “Trauma did not construct me, it broke me”

More Pages: Side Heroes Box Office Collection

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