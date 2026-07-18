Toyota’s First “BE production” Spin-Off Begins Operations in Japan

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) revealed today that OneStream Co., Ltd. (OneStream), the very first business to be spun off from Toyota’s new-business-creation structure, “BE creation”* 1, has actually gotten capital expense from 3 business. Under this joint financial investment structure, OneStream will advance efforts to enhance effectiveness in port and container logistics in Japan.

OneStream was developed in April 2026 and prospered Toyota’s logistics optimization company in June 2026, consisting of advancement, operation, and associated services. Through the involvement of Kamigumi Co., Ltd., Fuku Trans Corporation, and NE Investment Co., Ltd. * 2, OneStream will progress with this company while leveraging the competence of business associated with port and container logistics.

The One Stream service makes it possible for logistics operators to share details throughout the processâEUR – from freight preparation, transport, and container loading. By integrating functional enhancement with digital innovations, the effort focuses not just on system execution, however on producing organization outcomes.

By linking details that is normally fragmented throughout phone conversation, e-mails, files, and independent systems, the One Stream service enhances presence into storage facility work preparation, truck dispatching and waiting times, and port reception and appointment procedures. This assists carriers, storage facility operators, transport business, and port-related stakeholders perform more effective operations.

OneStream will at first concentrate on enhancing info sharing and functional effectiveness in port and container logistics in cooperation with carriers, storage facility operators, transport business, and port-related stakeholders. Looking ahead, the business intends to assist resolve difficulties throughout wider locations of logistics by leveraging the understanding and abilities gotten through these efforts.

As part of its change into a movement business, Toyota positions brand-new organization development as an essential management concern. Toyota’s BE development structure is based upon worker’s goals to add to society and handle brand-new obstacles through innovation. It looks for to resolve client requirements and on-site difficulties while confirming company hypotheses and pursuing commercialization.

Japan’s logistics market deals with a variety of structural obstacles, consisting of chauffeur scarcities, truck waiting times, empty return journeys, functional problems at ports and storage facilities, and fragmented info throughout business and procedures. These obstacles can not be fixed by the efforts of specific business alone and need cooperation throughout markets.

The Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA) has actually determined improving competitiveness throughout the whole supply chain as one of its “New Seven Challenges” and is promoting efforts focused on enhancing logistics through collective transport, information sharing, and real-time rerouting and resource allowance.

Logistics acts as vital social facilities supporting both market and daily life. Toyota will continue its efforts to develop collaborations with a more comprehensive variety of stakeholders through the development and advancement of OneStream’s service.

Business Overview

Call OneStream Co., Ltd. Head office Nagoya Fushimi K Frontier 9F, 2-15-22 Nishiki, Naka-ku, Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan Agent Satoshi Adachi, president and representative director Facility April 2026 Operations Advancement and operation of services that link logistics info throughout carriers, storage facility operators, transport business, and port-related stakeholders to enhance effectiveness in freight preparation, truck transport, and port reception and appointment procedures

* 1 Meaning “breakthrough” and “establishment” * 2 Subsidiary of Nihon Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Toyota Motor Corporation works to establish and produce ingenious, safe and premium product or services that develop joy by supplying movement for all. Our company believe that real accomplishment originates from supporting our consumers, partners, staff members, and the neighborhoods in which we run. Considering that our starting over 80 years earlier in 1937, we have actually used our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a more secure, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we change into a movement business establishing linked, automated, shared and energized innovations, we likewise stay real to our Guiding Principles and much of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals to assist understand an ever-better world, where everybody is complimentary to move.

SDGs Initiatives https://global.toyota/en/sustainability/sdgs/



Subject: Press release summary