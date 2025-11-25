Instamart Teams With Netflix to Bring ‘InstaStrange’, First-Ever Stranger Things-Inspired Telekinesis Shopping Experience to Rally Fans for the Final Battle 

As the grand finale of Netflix’s decade-long hit Stranger Things approaches, the streaming giant has partnered with Instamart, India’s pioneering quick-commerce platform, to help prepare the fandom for the final battle with the launch of an exclusive, limited-edition telekinesis-powered store called “InstaStrange.” Inspired by the show’s protagonist’s iconic supernatural power, this first-of-its-kind gesture-controlled store lets shoppers navigate and purchase Stranger Things merchandise using hand movements, only on Instamart.

The two brands have also unveiled a high-energy digital video campaign (DVC) that taps into India’s enduring love for everything “strange.”

The film brings together some of India’s most loved internet creators, from Sahil Cylinder to Mukesh Kumar Sir, Fauxy, and Carrom King, each preparing for the Stranger Things “final battle” in their own hilariously distinctive ways.

In a high-energy breaking-news mockumentary hosted by Fauxy, Instamart unleashes Stranger Things fever across India. The film follows the anchor as he stumbles into bizarre, uniquely Indian “preparation drills” led by some of the internet’s most iconic creators, each adding their own twist to the chaos. Packed with clever Stranger Things nods and escalating madness, the story builds to a final reveal: all this frenzy has been powered by Instamart’s new InstaStrange gesture-controlled store, a first-of-its-kind way to “shop with the power in your hands.

Speaking on the collaboration, Mayur Hola, Head of Brand, Swiggy, said, “Stranger Things fans don’t just watch the show; they live in its universe. So we asked ourselves, how can we make shopping feel a bit supernatural too? With Netflix, we got to turn that thought into something real with a unique telekinesis store- InstaStrange that users can shop from using just hand gestures. It’s fun, it’s strange, it makes you feel a little like Eleven on a mission… which, honestly, is how most of us feel while shopping anyway. By partnering with Netflix, we are able to leverage the cultural cache of the platform and create something extraordinary together.”

Developed by Instamart’s product team, the innovative telekinesis store brings to life the show’s most iconic supernatural element, telekinesis, transforming everyday shopping into a motion-controlled, immersive experience where fans can browse and buy using nothing but hand gestures.

Adding to this, Poornima Sharma, Head of Marketing Partnerships at Netflix India, said, “The Stranger Things universe has always been rooted in imagination and friendship. With Instamart, we’re rallying the fandom to prepare for the final season by giving fans an authentic, immersive experience that channels that very spirit – one that lives beyond the screen and reflects how innovation and creativity continue to inspire us to chase bold new ideas, both on and off screen.”

Taking the experience beyond the screen, Instamart is also rolling out an on-ground ‘Telekinesis Zone’ at DLF CyberHub, Gurugram, on November 27, inviting fans to step inside the world of Stranger Things through exclusive merch drops, themed delicacies, and immersive photo ops that blur the line between fiction and reality.

