Samsung Announces Black Friday Celebration Offers on its Vision AI TVs in India

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today announced the Black Friday Celebration Offers on its premium range of Samsung Vision AI TVs.

Valid from November 25 to November 30, 2025, the Black Friday campaign offers attractive benefits including complimentary Samsung soundbars, up to 20% cashback, 10% extra cashback on Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card, and zero down payment options, making it the perfect moment for consumers to elevate their home entertainment experience with more intelligence, clarity, and style.

With the holiday shopping season in full swing, Samsung’s Black Friday campaign underscores its commitment to redefining modern home entertainment. Powered by Vision AI, Samsung TVs deliver advanced picture enhancement, smarter content adaptation, and a more personalised viewing experience, enabling consumers to enjoy exceptional visual quality tailored to their preferences.

Reinforcing its position as the Global No. 1 TV brand for 19 consecutive years, Samsung continues to push the boundaries of immersive technology, bringing intelligent entertainment solutions that blend innovation with aesthetics and lifestyle enhancement.

Consumers purchasing select Samsung Vision AI TVs during the Black Friday Celebration period will get a complimentary Samsung Soundbar worth up to INR 92990, along with up to 20% cashback on select bank cards and an additional 10% cashback on Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card*. To make upgrades even more convenient, Samsung is also offering zero down payment and flexible EMI plans, enabling consumers to bring home a premium Vision AI TV with ease.

The Black Friday Celebration Offers will be available across Samsung retail stores, leading e-commerce platform, and Samsung.com. With premium benefits, design-driven features, and powerful Vision AI innovation, Samsung is making it the ideal time for consumers to upgrade to a TV that elevates both performance and lifestyle.