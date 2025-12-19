YEF Bharat to host YEF Bharat Summit 2025 in Indore on 20th December; Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav to inaugurate the event

Madhya Pradesh Chapter of Young Entrepreneurs Forum Bharat is hosting YEF Bharat Summit 2025 to be held on 20th December 2025, a flagship gathering dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship guided by a strong “Nation First” philosophy. The day long event will be inaugurated by Hon Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, and will be graced by Hon Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia (Union Minister of Communications), along with Raj Shamani, a popular Indian podcaster, Spiritual Speaker Amogh Lila Das, Mr. Vikas Khemani, Founder & CIO, Carnelian Asset Management and other eminent leaders, eminent personalities, and changemakers. The event will be held at Brilliant Convention Center, in Indore.

The YEF Bharat Summit 2025 is expected to witness the participation of over 1,000 young entrepreneurs from across the country. Rooted in the spirit of ‘Nation First’, YEF aims to create a collaborative platform where entrepreneurs can come together to exchange ideas, share resources, and unlock opportunities that drive both business growth and national progress. The summit will focus on building a community of like-minded, values-driven entrepreneurs while promoting ethical, responsible, and nation-centric business practices which will accelerate india’s economic growth.

Speaking on the occasion, a Milan Patel from Young Entrepreneurs Forum shared, “The YEF Bharat Summit 2025 is not just an event, but a call to action for young entrepreneurs across the country to come together with a ‘Nation First’ mindset. We believe that when entrepreneurship is guided by values, discipline, and a sense of national responsibility, it becomes a powerful force for unity, employment generation, and the overall progress of India.”

Founded by entrepreneurs from Madhya Pradesh, YEF Bharat is a collective platform of disciplined, organized, and responsible entrepreneurs inspired by the spirit of national service. More than a business forum, YEF Bharat represents a growing movement of young Indians who believe that entrepreneurship must contribute to national unity, community development, and the progress of the country.

Through mentorship, dialogue, and shared learning, YEF Bharat seeks to inspire young entrepreneurs to view success not merely through profits, but through their contribution to society and the nation. The summit will also serve as a platform for guidance and inspiration for emerging entrepreneurs committed to building a self-reliant and inclusive India.