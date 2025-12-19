Hindustan Zinc Champions Safety and Innovation at 49th Mines Safety Week Celebration

Under the aegis of the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS), Udaipur Region, Hindustan Zinc’s Zawar Group of Mines successfully concluded the 49th Mines Safety Week with a closing ceremony in Zawar Mines. The program, themed “Breathe Safe, Beat the Heat – Prevent Silicosis and Heat Stress”, drew participation from more than 450 mines and over 900 delegates & prize winners from across the region. The Mines Inspection week was started in the month of November 2025. Organised sector mines were inspected from 2nd November to 8th November and unorganised mines were inspected from 09th November to 15th November. Trade test competition was organised at Zawar Mines on 16th November 2025. Prizes of all trade test competitions and different mine categories were given by distinguished guests on the final day celebration on 18th December 2025.

Notable dignitaries present on the concluding day included Mr. R.T. Mandekar, Dy. Director General, DGMS, North Western Zone, Udaipur, Mr. Arun Misra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc Ltd., Mr. Tom Mathew, Director Mines Safety, Udaipur Region, Mr. Kishore Kumar S, COO, HZL, and Mr. Vishal Goyal, Dy. DMS, Udaipur Region, among other industry and government officials.

Over 330 candidates competed in the Mines Safety Week trade test across 12 open-cast and 16 underground trades, while 15 first-aid teams from different mines demonstrated emergency response skills. According to Mr. Vishal Goyal, the competition brought together participants from both the organized and unorganized mining sectors to hone practical safety and technical skills.

Across the day, 173 trade test winners were felicitated and presented with their awards, celebrating excellence and skill across various disciplines. The chief guests also inaugurated and visited around 50 stalls showcasing innovations, best practices and workplace initiatives, adding further vibrancy to the event. Following the flag-hoisting ceremony, Mr. Kishore Kumar S set the context for the programme, outlining the collaborative objectives and reinforcing the commitment to capability building and employee engagement.

The following were the overall category winners –

Category Winner Cluster Yashika Granite – R4 Cluster, Rajsamand Semi – mechanised Opencast B2 Category Takadiya ka Guda Limestone Mine, Ultratech Birla White Semi – mechanised Open Cast B1 Category Dhanlaxmi Soapstone & Dolomite Mine, Khaitan Business Corporation Manual Underground B3 Category Bend Soapstone Mine, Mahaveer Trading Company Ore Beneficiation Plant Zawar Mines, Ore Beneficiation Plant, Hindustan Zinc Ltd. Mechanised Opencast (Marble Mine) A3 Category Morwad Marble Mine, RK Marble Pvt. Ltd. Mechanised Opencast (Marble Mine) A2 Category Parthipura Limestone Mine, India Cements Ltd. Mechanised Opencast (Marble Mine) A1 Category Aditya Limestone Mine, Aditya Cement Works Metaliferrous Mechanised Underground Mine Mochia Lead & Zinc Mine, Hindustan Zinc Ltd.

The closing ceremony featured cultural events by employees’ teams, including safety skits and folk performances, celebrating the theme and safety culture. A special feature was the handing over of the Mine Safety Week (MSW) flag to JK Lakshmi Cement, which will host the next Mine Safety Week, symbolizing continuity of the safety campaign. Hindustan Zinc management reaffirmed its “Safety First” ethos: employees and union leaders took an oath to uphold safety standards, and the program highlighted the company’s ongoing investment in mine worker health and well-being. A formal vote of thanks was delivered by Mr. Anshul Khandelwal, IBU-CEO, Zawar Group of Mines, marking the conclusion of a successful Mines Safety Week observance.

In his address at the event, Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra said, “At Hindustan Zinc, safety is our utmost priority, and it is not just a protocol, but a core value deeply embedded in every aspect of our operations. We are committed to advancing the highest standards of safety, inclusion, and innovation across all our sites, and initiatives like Mines Safety Week are a powerful reflection of our focus on preparedness, teamwork, and operational excellence. Through continuous improvement, strong governance, and collaboration with regulators and industry bodies, Hindustan Zinc strives to create resilient, future-ready operations where every shift begins and ends with safety. The enthusiastic participation of all-women teams and young professionals this year is especially inspiring, as it strengthens our safety systems and also instills a deep sense of pride, ownership, and purpose across the organisation.”

Similarly, R.T. Mandekar, DDG, Northwest Zone, added “Safety and health are our core priorities, and India’s mining sector has made remarkable progress in reducing casualty rates over the last century. It is encouraging to see miners actively adopting advanced safety practices and embracing a culture of continuous improvement. The Directorate General of Mines Safety remains committed to working closely with responsible organisations like Hindustan Zinc to drive innovation, strengthen safety standards, and move collectively toward the goal of zero harm.”

The 49th Mines Safety Week successfully reinforced the DGMS’s annual objectives and the safety-first ethos of Hindustan Zinc. With over 50 mines participating and hundreds of workers recognized for safety excellence, the program demonstrated how collective vigilance can prevent occupational hazards such as silicosis and heat stress. Hindustan Zinc will build on this momentum in the coming year, continuing to prioritize zero-accident operations and worker welfare as it hands over the Mines Safety Week mantle to JK Lakshmi Cement for the next observance.