chennai-metro-selects-intellirail’s-automated-wheel-profile-measurement-system-to-transition-to-condition-based-maintenance

India, Dec. 18 —

IntelliRail, which designs, builds and implements AI-based diagnostic products for the railways, has been selected by Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) to deliver its “Make in India” Automated Wheel Profile Measurement System (AWPMS) at Madhavaram Depot of the Chennai Metro.

The installation of the AWPMS will be overseen by the NKBAB Consortium, a delivery partner for CMRL, responsible for the expansion of Phase II, Corridor 4. The wayside wheel profile measurement system will be implemented at Madhavaram Depot, the largest depot for the Chennai Metro’s Phase II project. The depot alsoserves asa critical maintenance and stabling facility for trains on corridors 3, 4, and 5. The AWPMS will be installed and implemented under the supervision of BEML, which is responsible for providing the complete package of diagnostic systems at this depot.

Why IntelliRail’s AWPMS Stood Apart From the Rest

IntelliRail’s automated wheel profile measurement system (IntelliWPMS) is a cutting-edge wayside system, powered by machine vision and edge computing. The product has been developed through a technology collaboration with Spain-based Visiona Control Industrial S.L., a company that has implemented AWPMS systems in Europe since 2015.

The AWPMS is a perfect fit for the Indian government’s “Make in India” mandate and the shift of Metro operations to condition-based maintenance (CBM) and Unmanned Train Operations (UTO). Automated, remote monitoring and real-time data analytics are critical for seamless CBM and UTO. Earlier this year, IntelliRail successfully delivered the first Make in India Automated Wheel Profile Measurement System (AWPMS) for Mumbai Metro.

The wheel is one of the most important components of a train, and its profile forms the rail-wheel interface. It becomes critical to monitor wheel parameters so that defects are identified early and maintenance can be done on time. An automated system ensures that wheel monitoring can be done even while the wagons are moving. This ensures the smooth running of trains, while extending the life of both wheels and tracks.

IntelliWPMS enables contactless, cloud-based wheel health monitoring of trains moving at speeds of up to 120 kmph. It uses a system of lasers and cameras to capture accurate data on a wide range of parameters, including the flange thickness, flange height, wheel diameter, back-to-back gauge and more, of each wheelset. Human dependency is minimised with machine vision, a technology that “sees,” interprets and gathers visual information.This leads to improved accuracy, efficiency and speed of inspection.

IntelliRail’s wayside wheel profile measurement system uses 6 modules, instead of the 4 modules used by most other WPMS systems. The extra modules provide additional data to increase the accuracy of wheel diameter measurements.

A proprietary edge computing-powered Control Panel is installed at the wayside, in proximity to each laser and camera module. The data collected by the modules are directly sent to the Control Panel for initial analysis (cleaning and optimisation of images). The optimised data is sent to the Cloud (IntelliCloud) for further processing, analysis and reporting. This meaningfully lower the cost of data transmission, while preventing data lags and delays.

The analysed data is shared in near real-time in graphical form for easy identification of deviations from the standard wheel parameters.

With IntelliWPMS, Chennai Metro will be able to ensure proactive repair and replacement decisions without affecting the availability of its assets. The automated wheel profile measurement system will play a crucial role in upholding safety and extending the life of one of the most expensive railway assets.

“Metros across India are in the process of making a paradigm shift to condition-based maintenance. The move will improve the reliability and availability of railway assets and reduce maintenance costs. IntelliRail’s WPMS being chosen for this mission is a strong vote of confidence for our offerings, furthering our vision to take the AWPMS to the global market,” IntelliRail CEO Piyush Nigam said.

Making India a Global Benchmark

IntelliRail’s AWPMS is a cutting-edge product that aligns with the Indian government’s Make in India, Make for the World mission. The automated wheel profile measurement system is a key part of IntelliRail’s vision of helping make the India’s railway and metro systems future-ready.

Using laser triangulation and machine learning technology, IntelliWPMS offers advantages like:

No-contact measurements , eliminating physical contact and ensuring the safety of trains and equipment.

Highly accurate measurements of ~0.5 mm for wheel profile and ~1.0 mm for wheel diameter.

High-speed data capture and real-time processing.

No major civil work required to install and implement the AWPMS.

Edge computing allows data to be available as soon as the train passes the modules.

Alerts can be sent via SMS and/or email immediately on identifying any wheel parameter that is out of range.

A unique feature is that IntelliCloud can be accessed by stakeholders on their smartphone (Android and iPhone) within minutes of a train passing the AWPMS. Stakeholders can continuously monitor or download detailed reports on their preferred device, smartphone or computer.

About IntelliRail

A brand owned by NouvoRail Tech Private Limited, IntelliRail provides next-gen measurement and monitoring solutions for Railway and Metro systems. It designs, develops, manufactures, and maintains Machine Vision and Machine Learning powered integrated diagnostic products that increase asset availability, reduce maintenance costs and improve efficiency of the asset maintenance process.

IntelliRail aims to remain at the forefront of innovation in automating inspection and measurement, reducing the need for manual intervention to lower the risk to personnel and of human error. The goal is to bring dependable solutions that maximise the safety, performance, reliability and efficiency of key railway assets.