The SRTL Ultra Marathon, organised by the Western Ghats Running Foundation, concluded successfully amid great enthusiasm.

India, Dec. 20 —

Pune – The SRTL Ultra Marathon, organised amid the historic forts of Sinhagad-Rajgad-Torana-Lingana (SRTL), bearing witness to the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, concluded successfully. This year marked the eighth edition of the international-standard event. In the 100 km men’s category, Vishal Valvi of Palghar clinched the title with a new record time of 10 hours 09 minutes 40 seconds, while Rakhi Rai secured first place in the women’s category with a record-breaking performance. Last year’s 100 km men’s champion Hemant Limbu finished second this year. Runners from India and abroad delivered impressive performances across various distance categories, further raising the stature of the race.

Held annually along an ancient route starting from the foothills of Sinhagad and passing through Rajgad and Torana to the foothills of Lingana, the marathon witnessed participation from athletes representing nine countries-India, France, England, the United States, South Korea, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Norway and Estonia. More than 950 runners from 24 Indian states and 55 cities took part. The competition was conducted across four distance categories: 100 km, 53 km, 25 km and 11 km.

In the 100 km women’s category, Rakhi Rai finished first in 18 hours 54 minutes 37 seconds, followed by Snehal Yogita in second place with 19 hours 39 minutes 55 seconds, and Hema Awale in third with 23 hours 23 minutes 48 seconds. In the 53 km men’s category, Som Bahadur Thami won with a time of 5 hours 50 minutes 59 seconds, while Sanjay Negi secured second place and Dnyaneshwar Naik finished third. In the 53 km women’s category, Summaya Limbu finished first, followed by Urmila Bane in second and Veena Tadsare in third. In the 25 km category, Raunak Shekhawat topped the men’s race and Samjna Rai won the women’s race. In the 11 km category, Tanay Kachare emerged victorious among men, while Surabhi Merukar claimed the women’s title.

Organised by the Western Ghats Running Foundation, the event featured special arrangements for runner safety, primary medical care and essential facilities. Winners were felicitated with idols of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and special mementoes. Foundation president Digvijay Jedge informed that the Western Ghats Running Foundation is a member of the International Trail Running Association, and runners who complete the SRTL Ultra Marathon earn qualifying points for the UTMB in France.

The route passing through the forts of Sinhagad, Rajgad, Torana and Lingana-historic witnesses to the valour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his Mavalas-was once used for travel, trade and agriculture. Today, the marathon inspires people to take time out from busy lives to run for health and happiness, offering a unique blend of culture, history and fitness. The event is held annually with the cooperation of the Maharashtra State Archaeology Department, Forest Department, Tourism Department, Pune Police and the Pune District Collector’s Office.

For the successful organisation of the event, Foundation president Digvijay Jedhe, trustees Anil Pawar, Mahesh Malusare, Mandar Mate, Adv. Maruti Gole, Amar Dhumal, Adv. Rajesh Satpute, along with around 500 volunteers from Daund, Haveli, Rajgad, Mulshi, Shirur talukas and Pune city, worked tirelessly for 48 hours. The Athletes Training Programme was led by coach Yogesh Sanap with support from coaches Anant Kachare, Shyamal Mondal, Chaitanya Velhal and runner Anand Hatwalne. Renowned ultra-runner Taru Mateti and accomplished runner Padmaraj Doshi were invited as chief guests and flagged off the race at 6 a.m. from Golewadi.

Winners (Men’s and Women’s Categories):

100 km Men:

1st – Vishal Valvi

2nd – Hemant Limbu

3rd – Pritam Rai

100 km Women:

1st – Rakhi Rai

2nd – Snehal Yogita

3rd – Hema Awale

53 km Men:

1st – Som Bahadur Thami

2nd – Sanjay Negi

3rd – Dnyaneshwar Naik

53 km Women:

1st – Summaya Limbu

2nd – Urmila Bane

3rd – Veena Tadsare

25 km Men:

1st – Raunak Shekhawat

2nd – Omkar Patil

3rd – Prasanna Bhatt

25 km Women:

1st – Samjna Rai

2nd – Tripti Bhosale

3rd – Shobha Singh

11 km Men:

1st – Tanay Kachare

2nd – Pramod Jagtap

3rd – Santosh Tevare

11 km Women:

1st – Surabhi Merukar

2nd – Sayuri Dalvi

3rd – Neha Lilhare