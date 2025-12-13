FUJIFILM India expands advanced diagnostic access in East with the installation of APERTO Lucent Open MRI at Mother Care Center, Siliguri 

The new Open MRI system brings high-resolution, patient-friendly imaging to Siliguri, also known as ‘The Gateway to North-East.

The installation strengthens a decade-long partnership while advancing access to early and accurate diagnosis in the region.

FUJIFILM India, a leader in advanced diagnostic imaging solutions, has announced the installation of its state-of-the-art APERTO Lucent Open MRI system at Mothercare Centre Airport Plaza Building Bagdogra Naxalbari Block Close to Siliguri District, Darjeeling, strengthening a partnership that spans more than a decade. The centre, led by Director, Dr. Ranjit Bhagat, has long relied on FUJIFILM India’s CR, DR and ultrasound technologies, and this latest installation marks a transformative step forward in expanding high-quality MRI access for communities across North Bengal.

The APERTO Lucent brings together precision imaging and patient-centric design, offering a uniquely open, comfortable scanning experience through its single-pillar structure and True OPEN Bore architecture. Equipped with a 0.4T permanent magnet, the system delivers stable, high-clarity imaging at low running costs, while its IP-RAPID technology significantly reduces scan times without compromising detail, helping clinicians diagnose complex neurological, musculoskeletal, cardiac, and oncological conditions with greater accuracy and efficiency.

The city, Siliguri, functions as a critical healthcare hub for a vast regional population spanning North Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar and the North-East, where access to advanced imaging has historically been uneven and sometimes delayed. With India steadily expanding MRI availability beyond large cities, the installation of this machine in Siliguri aims to bridge these gaps by offering faster, more accurate diagnosis within the region and ensuring that high-quality care is accessible to every family without the burden of long-distance travel.

Dr. Ranjit Bhagat, Director, Mother Care Center, added, “At Mother Care Center, our priority has always been to give patients access to the best possible care, supported by reliable and advanced technology. The APERTO Lucent Open MRI is a significant step forward for us, it delivers superior image quality while offering a more comfortable experience, especially for patients who feel anxious in closed scanners. This upgrade strengthens our ability to diagnose with confidence and ensures that our community benefits from modern, high-precision imaging right here in Siliguri.”

Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Shunsuke Honda, Business Advisor, Medical Systems Division, FUJIFILM India, said, “At FUJIFILM India, improving access to advanced imaging is central to our mission. Many communities in North Bengal and neighbouring regions have long faced delays in reaching specialised diagnostic services, and installations like this help bring high-quality MRI closer to the people who need it most. Our partnership with Mother Care Center reflects our commitment to strengthening regional healthcare infrastructure and ensuring that world-class imaging is not limited to metro cities. With the APERTO Lucent Open MRI, we aim to support more equitable, timely and patient-friendly diagnostics across Siliguri and nearby cities.”

This installation reinforces FUJIFILM India’s commitment to strengthening diagnostic ecosystems in emerging healthcare hubs, ensuring that access to advanced, equitable, and patient-friendly imaging continues to expand across the country.