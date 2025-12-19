Oren Launches Free, AI-Powered ESG Tool to Help Companies Headstart Their Sustainability Journey Addressing the Need for Accessible ESG Intelligence

India, Dec. 18 —

Oren , a leader in enterprise ESG and sustainability solutions, recently announced the launch of its free, AI-Powered ESG Maturity Assessment Tool . This innovative tool is designed to help companies globally, from MSMEs to established enterprises, instantly understand and strategically improve their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance.

Addressing the Need for Accessible ESG Intelligence

In an era of accelerating regulatory requirements (such as India’s BRSR and the EU’s CSRD) and increasing stakeholder and customer expectations through frameworks like EcoVadis and CDP, understanding an organisation’s true ESG maturity is essential yet often complex and expensive. Oren’s new assessment tool eliminates these barriers by delivering instant,

expert-level insights at no cost.

“At Oren, we believe ESG intelligence should be accessible to every organisation, not just those with large budgets,” said Arooshi Dahiya, CEO of Oren. “With this free AI-powered tool, companies can instantly understand their ESG maturity and identify clear priorities. As regulations and expectations rise, we’re enabling businesses to take the right first steps with confidence and clarity.”

Key Features and Benefits of the Assessment Tool

Oren’s ESG Maturity Assessment Tool leverages proprietary AI models to analyse company inputs and generate a robust, comprehensive report:

Comprehensive Scorecard: Users receive a single, overall ESG Maturity Score, alongside individual, detailed scores for the Environmental (E), Social (S), and Governance (G) pillars. This granular breakdown quickly highlights areas of strength and immediate focus.

AI-Driven, Tailored Recommendations: Moving beyond mere scoring, it also generates personalised, strategic recommendations. These are specifically tailored to the company’s current maturity level, industry, and geographical context, focusing on practical steps to build upon existing strengths and address critical gaps.

Universal Design: The tool is meticulously engineered to be relevant and useful for organisations of all sizes, operating in any industry, and across all geographies, ensuring regulatory considerations and best practices are contextually applied.

Free and Immediate Access: The assessment tool is permanently free to use, providing an essential baseline and continuous monitoring tool for ESG professionals.

A Critical Tool for Key Stakeholders

This solution is a vital resource for professionals managing corporate sustainability and compliance, including:

ESG and Sustainability Leaders: To benchmark current performance and develop data-driven strategy.

Compliance Teams: To quickly identify regulatory readiness and risk exposure across E, S, and G factors.

Finance and Risk Teams: To understand how ESG maturity impacts financial risks, capital access, and stakeholder confidence.

Board Members: To ensure robust governance structures and compliance are in place.

Company Secretaries: To be confident that the company has complied with ESG regulations.

Oren is committed to providing the tools necessary for businesses to navigate the complex sustainability landscape successfully. The AI-Powered ESG Maturity Assessment Tool is available starting today.

Access the Free Assessment Tool

Companies can access the free AI-Powered ESG Maturity Assessment Tool immediately at http://orennow.com/esg-maturity-tool .

About Oren

Oren is a leading ESG technology and consulting firm with clients across India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Europe, and North America. Recently awarded as the Global AI-Powered ESG Solutions Leader, Oren leverages its AI-powered digital platform and deep industry expertise to help organizations automate carbon accounting, streamline sustainability reporting, strengthen value chain sustainability, and accelerate decarbonization. The company supports businesses in building and implementing resilient ESG strategies that meet evolving global compliance requirements.

Learn more: www.orennow.com