FUJIFILM India Partners with Pinkathon to Strengthen Nationwide Breast Cancer Awareness

FUJIFILM India, a leader in healthcare imaging technology, is proud to announce its partnership with Pinkathon, India’s largest women’s run, as the Breast Health Partner. Built on a relationship that spans multiple collaborations over the years, this partnership strengthens FUJIFILM India’s long-term commitment to advancing women’s health and driving meaningful conversations around early detection and preventive screening.

As per the National Cancer Registry Program by ICMR, breast cancer accounts for approximately 14% of all cancers diagnosed among women, with 1 in 29 women at risk of developing the disease in her lifetime. Hence, the need for awareness, early detection, and regular screening has never been more urgent. By joining hands with Pinkathon, a platform that brings together women of all ages, backgrounds and communities, FUJIFILM India aims to amplify the message of breast health at scale, promote self-awareness, and encourage timely screening, key steps in reducing the growing burden of breast cancer in India.

This collaboration also builds on FUJIFILM India’s ongoing nationwide Breast Cancer Screening Campaign, one of the country’s largest grassroots efforts for breast health awareness. Through its 28-city Breast Cancer Screening Campaign, the company has already reached more than 1,36,000 women across the country. With on-ground mobilisation, educational outreach, and community-led engagement, the campaign continues to strengthen public understanding of the importance of early detection.

Milind Soman, Founder of Pinkathon, said “At Pinkathon, our goal has always been to create spaces where women of every age and background feel encouraged to invest in their health. What makes this partnership with FUJIFILM India meaningful is the shared belief that awareness must reach women where they are, in their homes, workplaces, and neighbourhoods. FUJIFILM India’s continued focus on breast health education and screening strengthens our ability to spark conversations that are often delayed or avoided. By coming together, we aim to make proactive health checks a normal and celebrated part of every woman’s life, rather than a response to fear or crisis.”

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director, FUJIFILM India, said, “Pinkathon has created a powerful platform that inspires women to come together, prioritise their well-being, and take charge of their health journeys. For us, partnering with an initiative that touches so many lives reinforces our Group Purpose of Giving our world more smiles. This collaboration is not only about breast cancer awareness, it’s about enabling women to feel confident, informed, and supported in making preventive healthcare a part of everyday life. We remain committed to building a future where access to awareness and early screening becomes a norm for every woman in India.”

Together with Pinkathon, FUJIFILM India aims to empower women with knowledge and encourage proactive health-seeking behaviour. This partnership marks another step in the company’s mission to create an informed, confident, and health-aware society where early screening becomes a collective priority.