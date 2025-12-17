AI Governance, Prompt Engineering and Generative AI Lead India’s Next Wave of Tech Skills, Finds Randstad Digital

New report confirms a fundamental shift in the IT job market, as tier-1 cities consolidate demand for advanced AI and cybersecurity roles, while tier-2 hubs rapidly emerge as critical engines for next-generation tech skills

India’s technology workforce is entering a decisive new phase shaped by a surge in AI governance roles, an acceleration in cybersecurity hiring, and an unexpected rise of tier-2 cities as emerging digital talent engines, according to the Randstad Digital Technology Skills Insights Report: India, a data-rich study that maps the country’s fast-evolving digital skills landscape.

The Report shows that while foundational skills like Java, Salesforce, and Agile still make up nearly one third of IT roles, the workforce is rapidly shifting toward high impact, AI enabled and governance focused functions. Demand for AI and machine learning engineers, data scientists, and AI governance specialists is set to surge in 2026. At the same time, cybersecurity is undergoing a major reset as AI driven threats force enterprises to rebuild security operations, creating new opportunities for forensic analysts, AI security experts, ethical hackers, and incident responders.

The report highlights the emergence of three layers of AI maturity, Assisted, Augmented, and Autonomous Intelligence, each demanding distinct expertise:

Skills in large language model orchestration, prompt engineering, and human-AI interaction are seeing double-digit growth, ensuring that AI systems remain accurate, secure, and context-aware. Cybersecurity & Cloud FinOps: As AI-driven threats increase, cybersecurity has evolved into a data science-led discipline, with rising demand for Security Engineers, Cloud Security Architects, and AI Risk Analysts. Simultaneously, Cloud FinOps expertise is emerging as companies seek to optimize cloud spending within AI-enabled infrastructures.

India’s tech geography is being rewritten

India’s digital talent landscape is no longer defined solely by its metros. Tier-1 cities continue to lead in scale, but tier-2 hubs are emerging as concentrated centers for next-generation capabilities.

Bengaluru (35.88%), Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai continue to dominate demand for AI/ML engineering, advanced data science, cloud architecture, and cybersecurity. However, the report highlights a decisive rise in tier-2 cities, including Chandigarh, Visakhapatnam, Coimbatore, Indore, Jaipur, and Kochi — all attracting specialized and emerging roles.

These shifts indicate that India’s next decade of digital growth will be powered by a distributed, multi-city talent ecosystem, with tier-2 markets playing a far more strategic role in innovation and capability building.

“We are witnessing the most profound redefinition of work in a generation. By 2026, ubiquitous AI and deeper human–machine collaboration will make every role a technology role. AI is no longer a support technology; it’s the strategic foundation of business. Organizations today need professionals who can not only build AI systems but also govern and secure them responsibly — balancing innovation with ethics, compliance, and trust,” said Milind Shah, Managing Director, Randstad Digital India, speaking about the findings.