Hindustan Zinc and Silox India Strengthen Partnership to Advance Low-Carbon Manufacturing with EcoZen

Hindustan Zinc Limited, the world’s largest integrated zinc producer, and Silox India, a leading specialty chemicals manufacturer, have announced the strengthening of their long-standing partnership through Silox India’s adoption of Hindustan Zinc’s low-carbon zinc brand, EcoZen, across its manufacturing operations. The collaboration marks a significant step in advancing low-carbon practices across India’s industrial value chains and highlights the important role of upstream producers in enabling downstream decarbonisation. By integrating EcoZen, Silox India will reduce the embedded carbon footprint of its zinc-based chemical products while continuing to meet the performance and quality standards expected by its global customers.

EcoZen is Asia’s first low-carbon zinc produced entirely using renewable energy, with a verified carbon footprint of less than one tonne of CO₂ per tonne of zinc—around 75% lower than the global industry average. Beyond its low-emissions profile, EcoZen offers full traceability and third-party verification, enabling customers to transparently account for the environmental impact of their material inputs. In downstream applications such as galvanizing, the use of EcoZen can avoid approximately 400 kilograms of CO₂ emissions per tonne of steel compared with conventional zinc.

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company, plays a critical role in India’s metals ecosystem, supplying zinc and associated materials to sectors ranging from infrastructure, automotive and power to chemicals and renewables. As part of its sustainability strategy, the company has prioritised reducing emissions not only within its own operations but also across customer value chains. EcoZen has emerged as a central pillar of this approach, supporting customers in meeting Scope 3 emission reduction targets. Hindustan Zinc is also a member of the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), underscoring its alignment with global best practices in responsible mining, climate action and transparent value chains.

Silox India is one of Hindustan Zinc’s key customers in the chemical applications segment. The company specialises in inorganic chemistry and the manufacture of non-ferrous metal derivatives, supplying application-specific solutions to a broad range of industrial sectors. The incorporation of EcoZen aligns with Silox India’s ESG objectives by reducing the carbon footprint of its zinc-based offerings and strengthening the sustainability credentials of its supply chain.

Speaking on this, Arun Misra, Chief Executive Officer & Whole-time Director, Hindustan Zinc, said, “Decarbonisation at Hindustan Zinc is not limited to our own operations; it extends to how our products are used across industries. EcoZen represents a step change in how zinc can support cleaner manufacturing. By partnering with customers like Silox India, we are enabling the wider adoption of low-carbon solutions at scale.”

Prakash Raman, Managing Director, Silox India, said the collaboration supports the company’s long-term sustainability roadmap. “Integrating EcoZen into our manufacturing processes allows us to lower embedded emissions across our product portfolio while continuing to deliver high-performance solutions to our customers. This partnership demonstrates how upstream innovation can accelerate sustainability outcomes downstream.”

EcoZen combines zinc’s durability and long service life with a significantly lower carbon footprint at the production stage, helping reduce overall environmental impact across the value chain. By delivering consistent performance and quality alongside reduced emissions, EcoZen supports more sustainable manufacturing practices for industrial customers. The product is backed by third-party verified life-cycle assessments, Environmental Product Declarations, and globally recognised ISO and REACH certifications, ensuring transparency, credibility and compliance.

As industries such as automotive, renewable energy and infrastructure increasingly seek low-carbon materials, the partnership between Hindustan Zinc and Silox India highlights how collaboration across the value chain can help drive India’s transition towards a more sustainable industrial economy.