BC Jindal Group’s Jindal (India) Limited Launches Its ‘Made-in-India’ Digital Loyalty Program, JLP SHAKTI, in Collaboration With Zoho

Jindal (India) Limited, part of the prestigious B C Jindal Group and one of the leading downstream steel products manufacturers in the country, today announced the launch of its made-in-India digital partner ecosystem, JLP SHAKTI – Jindal India Loyalty Program. Developed and managed by Zoho, the company’s innovative loyalty program aims to strengthen its relationship with leading retailers, fabricators, and other trade partners across India.

Through this initiative, the B C Jindal Group, led by Shyam Jindal, Promoter, BC Jindal Group, plans to enhance its long-term brand association with its esteemed partners through rewards, recognition, and proactive engagement. Additionally, Jindal (India) Limited, with this unique program, intends to incentivize loyalty, drive consistent sales performance, and create a digitally connected ecosystem of partners that aligns with the company’s long-term growth and customer engagement strategy.

The company is rolling out the JLP Shakti -Jindal India Loyalty Program in three phases. In the first phase, Jindal (India) Limited will engage with 10,000 leading retailers and dealers of coated steel products from key markets across India through on-ground events, which will be supported by digital engagement and communication activities.

Over the last fortnight, the company unveiled the JLP- Shakti loyalty program in Kolkata, Kanpur, and Visakhapatnam through well-curated launch events, witnessing enthusiastic participation from its dealers and retailers.

“In India’s downstream steel products manufacturing space, Jindal (India) Limited has emerged as a prominent player. Being the market leader, we aim to further strengthen our presence and drive sales across regions through innovative partner programs. JLP-Shakti (Jindal India Loyalty Program) is a crucial step to offering a seamless platform to our partners and enhancing customer experience. At Jindal (India) Limited, we remain committed to creating made-in-India, technology-led innovations to boost our overall stakeholder engagement,” said a Jindal (India) Limited spokesperson.

JLP Shakti’s platform offers a multi-layer hierarchy designed to engage both dealers and retailers. With advanced analytics, the program provides deep insights into sales performance and engagement and displays real-time leaderboards for instant visibility of performance ranking. The real-time dashboards will also help with seamless performance tracking, ensuring complete transparency. In addition, the platform will enhance customer engagement with a reward catalogue, giving a wide range of attractive redemption options with fast and user-friendly reward fulfilment. Along with a purchase registration option that promises a simplified process for sales tracking and claiming validation, the platform will display regular updates and exciting contests to keep users motivated.

Founded in 1952, Jindal (India) Limited is part of B C Jindal Group, a leading Indian conglomerate. With over Rs 18,000 crore turnover, the group, led by Shyam Jindal, Promoter, B C Jindal Group, is engaged in a diverse portfolio of businesses like packaging films, energy & steel products.

Jindal (India) Limited has been organizing a host of activities and events to engage with its partners, including retailers and dealers. Another such initiative is its flagship retailer meet, ‘Milaap’. The event is held in regions across India to showcase Jindal (India) Limited’s bouquet of premium product offerings to its partners. Through this initiative, the company also gathers first-hand feedback from the retailers and addresses any challenges that they may be facing. This also helps Jindal (India) Limited to network with retailers that are driving growth across the region, further strengthening the company’s position as a trusted partner.

Currently, Jindal (India) Limited has two advanced manufacturing facilities in West Bengal, and their capabilities include advanced color coating, galvanizing, and galvalume technologies. The company offers a comprehensive range of products across three major divisions that include sheets, pipes, and aluminum foil. With strong brands like Jindal Sabrang, Jindal NeuColour+ and Jindal Rangeen, Jindal (India) Limited dominates the colour-coated sheets market, particularly in Eastern India, and maintains a significant presence across the country. Currently, 70% of the company’s total production consists of coated flat steel products, which remains a key area of focus for future growth and expansion.