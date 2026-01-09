Green Gold Animation Advances Chhota Bheem’s Licensing Journey with Landmark Faber – Castell India Partnership

Green Gold Animation, India’s leading animation and character entertainment company, today announced a landmark licensing partnership with Faber-Castell India, marking the global stationery major’s first-ever licensed character collaboration. The partnership brings India’s most loved animated character, Chhota Bheem, to a specially curated range of student art and creative products, blending creativity, learning, and a deeply loved Indian icon.

This association marks a significant step in Green Gold Animation’s strategy to further strengthen Chhota Bheem’s presence beyond screens, reinforcing its position as one of India’s most powerful and enduring homegrown IPs with relevance across generations.

As part of the first phase, Faber-Castell India will introduce Chhota Bheem themed products across key student art categories, including watercolour cakes, wax crayons, poster colours, sketch pens, oil pastels, and specially designed creative bundling kits. The range is aimed at encouraging imagination and artistic expression while leveraging Chhota Bheem’s strong emotional connect with children across India.

Rajiv Chilaka, Founder & CEO, Green Gold Animation, said, “Chhota Bheem has evolved from a television character into a cultural phenomenon that is deeply embedded in childhood across India. This partnership with Faber-Castell India is a meaningful extension of our vision to take Chhota Bheem into everyday moments of learning and creativity. Collaborating with a globally respected brand allows us to build a stronger, purpose-led licensing ecosystem around our IP while inspiring young minds.”

The collaboration also highlights Green Gold Animation’s continued focus on building a robust consumer products and licensing portfolio, with Chhota Bheem already spanning animation, films, gaming, merchandise, and live entertainment experiences.

Commenting on the collaboration, Sonali Shah, Director-Marketing, Faber-Castell India, said, “This collaboration with Green Gold Animation marks an exciting new chapter for Faber-Castell India. Chhota Bheem is not just a character; he is a cultural icon for children across the country. By bringing him onto our trusted art and stationery products, we aim to make creativity more engaging, relatable, and fun for young learners, while continuing to uphold the quality and safety standards Faber-Castell is known for.”

The launch will be supported by a comprehensive 360-degree promotional strategy, including digital campaigns, social media storytelling, creative usage content, and on-ground retail activations across select markets to drive awareness and product trials.

Both companies have confirmed that this is only the beginning of the collaboration. Additional Chhota Bheem themed products across new categories are planned to be launched in the coming months, further expanding the brand’s licensed portfolio and creative offerings for children and parents.

Headquartered in Hyderabad, Green Gold Animation continues to scale its ambition of building globally competitive Indian IPs, with Chhota Bheem at the forefront – bridging entertainment, education, and creativity for young audiences in India and beyond