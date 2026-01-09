Avakai – Amaravati Festival of Cinema, Culture & Literature Lights Up Krishna Riverfront

Three-day cultural spectacle kicks off with cinema, literature, and performing arts, captivating audiences at Vijayawada’s iconic Punnami Ghat

The banks of the Krishna River came alive today as Avakai – Amaravati Festival of Cinema, Culture and Literature officially opened at Punnami Ghat, Vijayawada. The festival, from January 8th to 10th, is a unique public celebration bringing together cinema, literature, music, dance, theatre, and cultural dialogue on an immersive Krishna riverfront at Vijaywada. Thousands of attendees experienced a vivid tapestry of tradition, innovation, and artistic excellence during the first day of festivities.

The opening ceremony commenced with a grand procession of giant puppets and Teen Maar drummers, followed by a high-energy performance by the band Jammers, setting a celebratory tone for the evening. The spiritual ambiance of the riverfront was enhanced with a traditional Aarti by the Ghat and the ceremonial inauguration of the Festival House Boat, followed by the Sacred Opening featuring Shankh, Nagada, and Drums ensemble. The mesmerizing performance “Her Frames, Her Fire” by Omaggio Performing Company captivated audiences before the night concluded with the world premiere of “Love Story – A Musical”, created exclusively for Avakai.

The ceremonial Prārambhōtsavam was graced by Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Shri Pawan Kalyan, Hon’ble Minister for Tourism & Culture Shri Kandula Durgesh, Hon’ble Minister of Health, Family Welfare & Medical Education Shri Satya Kumar Yadav, H.E. Hervé Delphin, Ambassador of the European Union, and Mr. Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director – Teamwork Arts.

Speaking on this occasion Hon’ble Chief Minister, Shri Nara Chandrababu Naidu, said, “Building on the vibrant spirit of the Avakai Amaravati Festival, our vision for Andhra Pradesh is to seamlessly blend our rich cultural heritage with a forward-looking creative economy. As the architect of the state’s information technology foundation, I remain committed to carrying this legacy into the future – one shaped by emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing. In a landmark step, India’s first quantum computer will be established in Amaravati within the next five months. This technological advancement will be complemented by a significant push to enhance global tourism and by empowering every household through the ‘One Family, One Entrepreneur’ initiative, encouraging innovation, enterprise, and leadership at the grassroots level. By fostering an ecosystem rooted in enjoyment, entertainment, and creativity, we are not only accelerating economic growth already accounting for over 25 percent of the nation’s total investments but also building a healthier, wealthier, and happier society. Our ultimate aspiration is for the Telugu community to emerge as a global leader, shaping a world-class greenfield future where tradition, innovation, and modern prosperity thrive together. The Avakai Amaravati Festival is not just a celebration of a cherished culinary tradition, but a reflection of our collective identity, community spirit, and creative expression. Such festivals play a vital role in strengthening cultural pride while opening new avenues for tourism, entrepreneurship, and cultural exchange”.

Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Pawan Kalyan, added: “Andhra Pradesh’s rich legacy in arts, literature, music and cinema is central to its cultural identity, and presenting it in contemporary formats is vital to engage the younger generation. The AVAKAI – Amaravati Festival of Culture, Literature & Cinema at Vijayawada is a commendable initiative that brings together culture, creativity and tourism, strengthening the State’s cultural branding and showcasing Amaravati and Vijayawada as vibrant cultural destinations. I extend my best wishes to the organizers and am confident that AVAKAI will significantly promote cultural tourism and enhance the overall brand image of Andhra Pradesh”.

Hon’ble Minister for Tourism & Culture, Shri Kandula Durgesh, stated “Avakaya Amaravati Festival reflects the government’s vision to use culture as a pillar for boosting tourism and public relations in Andhra Pradesh.By integrating cinema, literature, and music, the festival showcases both ancient and modern arts to establish Vijayawada as a premier cultural destination.The event serves as a first step toward making Amaravati a literary capital and reviving the state’s artistic glory, which the Minister noted was neglected by the previous government.Organized on a large scale, the festival aims to inspire today’s youth and preserve Telugu traditions for future generations. Minister Durgesh emphasized that this initiative aligns with the leadership of CM Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan to balance technology-driven growth with cultural preservation”.

Mr. Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, concluded: “Avakai stands as a powerful signature of Telugu culture, carrying the flavours, voices, and imagination of Andhra Pradesh to India and the world. It is a space where language, cinema, music, literature, and performance come together to tell stories with pride and depth. Rooted in Telugu ethos yet global in its outlook, Avakai brings together the finest voices, ideas, and artistic practices from across India and the world, creating a dialogue that is both deeply local and universally resonant. By bringing together thinkers, artists, filmmakers, performers, and audiences, Avakai reaffirms that Telugu culture is not only a heritage to be preserved, but a vibrant, evolving expression meant to be shared and celebrated across generations and borders”.

Syed Shams Jawaid, Vice President, Teamwork Arts and Festival Producer, said, “Avakai embodies our belief that cultural celebration thrives when it is inclusive, immersive, and collaborative. Working with the Government of Andhra Pradesh and our partners, we have created a festival that not only honors the rich storytelling traditions of Telugu cinema, literature and the performing arts, but also connects them with contemporary creative voices from across India and the world. Through this shared platform, Avakai celebrates the power of artistic exchange – bringing communities together, inspiring new dialogues, and reinforcing the enduring relevance of culture in shaping our collective future.”

The 1st day of the festival successfully blended heritage and contemporary artistry, with a compelling mix of performances, music, and immersive experiences, setting the tone for the following two days of workshops, literary conversations, and cinematic discussions on Bhavani Island. Avakai continues to establish Amaravati as a global cultural hub, bridging tradition and modernity while celebrating the rich legacy of Telugu arts and storytelling.