Raghunath Yemul Guruji urges the Prime Minister to declare December 10 as ‘Researcher Day’ or ‘Scientist Day’.

India, Dec. 16 —

Pune, December 15: Research is a process shaped through years of dedication, struggle and sacrifice, and behind the easy availability of various objects used in daily life lies a long history of efforts made by researchers. While days like Children’s Day, Father’s Day, Mother’s Day and Valentine’s Day are celebrated, there is a growing demand to honour researchers who contribute significantly to improving the quality of life. Therefore, December 10 should be declared as ‘National Researcher Day or Scientist Day’, a request that has been submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This demand has been made through a letter by RANCHO and DICCAI founder Raghunath Yemul Guruji.

Since 2013, this initiative has been consistently pursued with the aim of securing global recognition and respect for researchers. Guruji Yemul stated that Nobel Prizes are awarded to researchers worldwide on December 10, and on this very day in 1930, Indian scientist Dr. C. V. Raman received the Nobel Prize. Hence, the date has historical significance. As November 21 is also observed as Dr. Raman’s death anniversary, it has been proposed that either of these two dates be declared as “National Researcher and Scientist Day.”

According to Guruji Yemul, researchers and innovators form the foundation of India’s scientific progress. Celebrating Researcher Day-similar to Teachers’ Day, Doctors’ Day and Engineers’ Day-would greatly encourage science, research, innovation and young researchers. He emphasized that researchers deserve national honours, awards and recognition, and such initiatives would inspire India to move towards the goal of a Developed India 2047.

RANCHO’s initiative ‘Research India Research’ aims to develop scientific curiosity and experimental thinking among school students. Through scientific models, presentations and animations, students are motivated towards research. The organization seeks to promote knowledge-sharing between researchers and industry leaders. It has appealed to the public and the government to recognize December 10 as ‘Researcher Day’ at the global level.

Under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, DICCAI celebrated Researcher Day on December 10. Researchers who made notable contributions in the field were felicitated during the event. Organizers mentioned that letters requesting official recognition have been sent to the central and state governments. Guruji Yemul stated that since researchers and scientists are fundamental pillars of society, there is a strong need for a National Researcher Day to honour their work.

The letter sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requests that either November 21 or December 10 be officially declared as “Researchers & Innovators Day.” Highlighting Dr. Raman’s contribution, the global recognition of the Raman Effect and the crucial role of researchers, the letter states that such a day would promote science, innovation, startup culture and young researchers. The letter also mentions that honouring researchers is an essential step for India’s progress.

The Young Researcher Sir C.V. Raman Award, presented by the Researchers and Naturally Clever Human Organization (Rancho) and the Divyang Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCAI), was conferred upon researcher Vicky Modi and scientist & Torchit founder Honey Bhagchandani. The award was presented by social worker Dinesh K. Bhal, Rancho and DICCAI founder & chairman Raghunath Yemul, and CEO Amit Agrawal. Organisers stated that both awardees were selected for their significant contributions to the fields of disability empowerment, research, innovation, and assistive technology.