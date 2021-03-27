AMP Creative Names Lisa Warner President

AMP Creative, a creative agency specializing in custom learning and training experiences for enterprise organizations, today announced that 11-year AMP veteran, Lisa Warner, has been appointed by the company’s board of directors as president. She takes over the role from founder Amy Lou Abernethy, who remains with the company as Creative Director of Learning and Chair of the Board of Directors. Warner’s appointment, effective January 1, 2021, allows her to provide strategic, business-focused leadership while enabling Abernethy to continue her key role of providing high-level learning strategy to enterprise clients.

“AMP Creative keeps growing as enterprise learning becomes increasingly digital,” said Amy Lou Abernethy, Creative Director of Learning with AMP. “For me to fully focus on working with clients to create amazing learning experiences, I knew it was time for AMP Creative to have a new leader. Lisa’s passion, from the beginning, has been improving the inner workings of our business and the lives of the people who are AMP Creative. For eleven years, she has shown vision and insight and she’s earned the trust of everyone at the company. She is the perfect choice to lead AMP Creative with heart as we continue to grow”

Warner has handled many roles and responsibilities at AMP Creative since joining the team in 2010, most recently serving as Director of People Operations. In her new role as president, she combines her experience with community leadership, human resources, and finance to lead the company to new heights with a people-first approach.

“2020 has been a year of strong growth for AMP Creative as the market increasingly recognizes our unique position to support learning and development transformation initiatives that ensure enterprise learners become connected learners,” said Lisa Warner, President of AMP. “I’m preparing to scale our company at a rapid pace to meet this incredible market demand. I’m pleased to say AMP now has the team in place to do that as our company grew from 24 to 40 employees over the past year.”

This change continues AMP Creative’s tradition of female leadership. As a certified women’s business enterprise, the learning agency aims to provide opportunities for leadership and career growth to women throughout the company. Warner has been instrumental in representing AMP Creative in the woman-owned business community. She speaks regularly at conferences on such topics as mindfulness in the workplace — a key practice that keeps AMP Creative employees grounded and effective.

About AMP Creative:

AMP Creative develops unique, customized training, tailored to the needs of enterprise companies and their people. Founded in 2002 as a video production company, it has evolved into a creative agency. Now, AMP’s 40+-person team uses its history of visual storytelling to create engaging, effective learning. From remote learning to virtual reality, AMP Creative leverages cutting-edge technologies to incite real change.

Website: http://ampcreative.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ampcreativehearts/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ampcreativehearts/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AMPcreate

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ampcreativehearts/

For more information, press only:

Helena Abernethy, Marketing Lead

helena@ampcreative.com

Mobile: 214-683-8062

About AMP Creative

AMP Creative is, at its heart, a collection of visual storytellers.

Founded in 2002 as a video production company, we’ve evolved into a creative firm that creates engaging, effective learning. We’ve focused our visual storytelling powers on creating impactful adult learning experiences using innovative technology and design techniques.

We tackle topics of every stripe, creating entire learning and training ecosystems dedicated to effective communication, education, and behavioral change.

Our approach begins with the learner; they are at the center of the entire design process. To tell the story they need to hear, we leverage our expertise in adult learning and our skills in visual design, resulting in content that captures the imagination and ignites the curiosity of the learner.

Compelling narratives are at the heart of that learning, period, full stop. We’ve been telling such stories since our inception…and look forward to the many plot twists to come.