Discussed: Upasana Konidela’s ‘freeze your eggs’ remark stimulates dispute, however is it uncalled for?

South super star Ram Charan’s other half, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, set off an argument over ladies’freezing eggs’ to concentrate on their profession, Read even more to understand what’s everybody is discussing?

South star Ram Charan’s other half, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, just recently triggered a significant conversation about ladies picking to freeze their eggs so they can concentrate on their professions and choose when they wish to end up being moms. Upasana, a business owner herself, shared the viewpoint that females need to have complete autonomy over their timelines. Vairous individuals concurred, however still her declaration likewise drew criticism. To resolve the continuous reaction, she published an in-depth message on X, standing highly by her views.

Upasana Thanks People for a ‘Healthy Debate’

After the debate acquired momentum, Upasana composed,”I’m pleased to have actually stimulated a healthy argument & thank you for your considerate actions. “She then shared a longer keep in mind elaborating on her position.”Is It Wrong for a Woman to Choose Her Own Timeline?” In her declaration, Upasana raised a number of concerns: Is it incorrect for a female to wed for love rather of succumbing to press? Is it incorrect to await the best partner? Is it incorrect to choose when to have kids based upon individual scenarios? Is it incorrect to prioritise profession objectives before marital relationship? Her message plainly stressed option, that every lady must choose what works for her.

Upasana Shares Her Own Journey

Upasana exposed that she invited her very first kid at 36, and is now anticipating twins at 39. She composed, “Marriage and profession are not contending top priorities, they are similarly significant. I choose the timeline! That’s not advantage; it’s my right!” She highlighted the significance of producing a steady, pleased environment before beginning a household, something she selected to do on her terms.

What Sparked the Egg-Freezing Backlash?

The dispute started throughout an interview in Hyderabad where Upasana stated: “The most significant insurance coverage for females is to freeze their eggs. You can select when to get wed and when to have kids, by yourself terms, when you are economically independent.” This remark drew combined responses: Some felt ladies must prioritise motherhood early. Others invited the concept of having more flexibility and versatility.

What’s Upasana & & Ram Charan’s Family Timeline

Upasana and Ram Charan wed in 2012. They invited their child in 2023, when Upasana was 34, and are now supposedly anticipating twins.

Celebs Who Have Also Opted for Egg Freezing

Recently, Egg freezing has progressively end up being a popular option for ladies who desire control over their reproductive options. Bollywood Stars like Priyanka Chopra who froze her eggs in her 30s to concentrate on her profession. Ekta Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Mrunal Thakur, Farah Khan, Preity Zinta, Sushmita Sen, Tanishaa Mukerji, Sports Personalities like Mithali Raj froze her eggs in her early 30s due to her requiring cricket profession.