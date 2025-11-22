After an extended wait, Subarnapur town in Ganjam district is set to get electrical energy as the electrification procedure speeds up due to the Chief Minister’s intervention.



OTV Impact: Joy and banquets mark Ganjam town’s journey towards first-ever power supply Photograph: (OTV)

The long haul for electrical power is lastly concerning an end for locals of Subarnapur town under Dharakote block in Ganjam district, as electrification work has actually started at a fast rate following the Chief Minister’s direct intervention.

Subarnapur, a tribal-dominated hamlet, had actually stayed without electrical energy for many years due to absence of facilities. The problem emerged after a report was aired on OTV, triggering the Chief Minister to take instant note of the scenario and direct the district administration to guarantee power supply to the town without hold-up.

Performing on the directions, authorities started deal with a war footing. Currently, around 15 electrical poles have actually currently been set up, and wire-laying is underway. With the last actions towards electrification now in development, delight has actually swept through the town.

In scenes filled with feeling and event, villagers were seen singing, dancing, and arranging neighborhood banquets as they waited for the arrival of electrical power, something they had actually just wished for many years.

“We are extremely pleased as our town will get electrical power connection. OTV aired predicament and our enduring issue was dealt with. We likewise thank CM Mohan Majhi for his timely action,” stated a regional.

Thanking OTV, another regional stated, “We are quite thrilled as quickly we will be getting electrical energy connection. We are arranging banquet.”

As soon as the staying work is finished, Subarnapur will lastly be linked to the power grid, marking a considerable enhancement in the lifestyle for its citizens.