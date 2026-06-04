SC’s draft rules allows AI in courts, bar it in decision-making

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has come out with draft regulations for the use of artificial intelligence in courts, permitting use of AI tools for legal research, drafting, translation, transcription and case management, but barring their use to determine judicial outcomes.

The draft Regulations for Use of Artificial Intelligence in Courts, 2026 make it clear that judges alone will determine questions of law, facts and justice, and prohibit the use of AI for dispute-outcome prediction.

While the draft allows lawyers to use AI tools to prepare pleadings and evidence it also proposes that they must tell the court when they do so.

According to the proposed framework, deployment of AI systems that are opaque or incapable of explanation will be restricted in high-risk applications affecting the personal liberty or lawful rights of a person.

The framework underlines that the technology can only be used in an assistive capacity and shall not compromise the independent exercise of judicial authority by a judge. The use of AI in court processes shall at all times remain strictly subservient to human judgment and judicial authority, it said.

The draft comes amid concerns expressed by the top court in recent months over the growing reliance on AI by courts in rendering judgments.

Experts said recent instances of AI-generated inaccuracies in legal filings should not come in the way of responsible technology adoption.

“AI is a powerful tool that can enhance efficiency, reduce repetitive work, and support better legal outcomes, but accountability for the accuracy and integrity of any submission must always remain with the professional signing and submitting it,” said Saakar Yadav, founder of Lexlegis AI, an AI platform for legal practitioners. “Just as a lawyer cannot disclaim responsibility for errors made by a junior associate or legal assistant, reliance on AI cannot be used as a defence for inadequate review or verification.”

He said legal professionals should view AI as an enabler and “not as a substitute for judgment, diligence, or accountability.”

“When deployed responsibly, technology can help justice accelerate without compromising the trust, reliability and due process that underpin the legal system. The objective is not merely efficiency, but enabling a justice delivery system that practitioners, judges and citizens can confidently rely upon,” Yadav said.

The draft framework, prepared by a Supreme Court committee chaired by Justice P S Narasimha, has been released for public consultation. Stakeholders can submit comments and suggestions until June 20.