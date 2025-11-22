World Abilitysport Games 2025: Odisha para professional athletes continue to shine

With Six Medals on the opening day and 3 more on the 2nd, > Odisha’s para professional athletes have actually protected an overall of 9 medals up until now at the 2025 alt=” https://static-cdn.publive.online/publive-publisher-templates/odisha-tv-template-v1-prod/assets/images/user-avatar.svg” > World Abilitysport Games consisting of 4 Gold, 3 Silver and 2 Bronze.”author-image” “https://img-cdn.publive.online/fit-in/1280×960/filters:format(webp)/odishatv/media/media_files/2025/11/22/medal-pix-2025-11-22-19-25-51.jpg” < img src ="World Abilitysport Games 2025: Odisha para athletes continue to shine"alt = >

Odisha’s para professional athletes continued their outstanding perform at the 2025 World Abilitysport Games, including 3 more medals on the 2nd day of competitors on Saturday and reinforcing India’s general medal tally at the worldwide occasion in Thailand.

Odisha’s Kamalakant Nayak provided among the standout efficiencies of the day by clinching the Gold Medal in the Men’s Javelin Throw F53 classification. With a commanding toss of 17.67 metres, Nayak surpassed the field by a considerable margin. Fellow Indian professional athlete Muniyasamy Chellappa protected the silver with a toss of 12.59 metres, while Chinese Taipei’s Wei-Yu Hsu declared the bronze with 9.39 metres. Nayak’s success enhances India’s supremacy in the F53 classification and marks a crucial accomplishment for Odisha in worldwide para sports.

In the Men’s Discus Throw F55 occasion, Odisha’s Prafulla Khandayatray contributed to the india’s medal tally with a Bronze Medal, signing up a finest toss of 22.13 metres. India’s Muthuraja won the gold medal with an excellent 27.07 metres, and the silver medal was protected by the Czech Republic’s Dusan Scambura, who tape-recorded a toss of 23.91 metres. Khandayatray’s constant efficiency shows his increasing kind on the worldwide phase.

Odisha’s Medal count even more increased through Suchitra Parida, who protected a Bronze Medal in the Women’s Discus Throw F54/55/56 integrated classification. Parida tossed 14.35 metres in an occasion chose under the Raza points system, which equalises efficiencies throughout various categories. The gold medal was won by India’s Keerthika Jayachandran (F54) with a toss of 12.16 metres, while Vijayashree (F56), likewise from India, took silver with 13.96 metres. Parida’s outcome includes another considerable accomplishment to Odisha’s growing profile in ladies’s para sports.

