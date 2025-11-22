Kartik Aaryan turns 35: Know Koki’s battle from paying lease after Bollywood launching to purchasing exact same home years later on

As Kartik Aaryan commemorates his 35th birthday on 22 November, his journey advises fans that fame seldom comes without difficulty. Today he stands as one of Bollywood’s many bankable young stars, however the early chapters of his Mumbai life were filled with doubt, financial obligation, and dreams that appeared far out of reach.

From a Rented Room to a Life of Uncertainty

Long before the popularity, red carpets, or smash hit openings, Kartik lived alone in a modest Mumbai house- one he might hardly pay for. Success appeared remote as his preliminary movies stopped working to provide him the advancement he wished for.

While talking to Mashable India, Kartik remembered those mentally and economically draining pipes days.

He stated, “I moved into a home where I lived alone, however I was having a hard time a lot then. I didn’t have much cash can be found in, and my movies were not working. Pyaar Ka Punchnama had actually come at that time, however that did not work much in my favour. After that Akaash Vaani did refrain from doing well, Kaanchi likewise didn’t work. Visitor in London likewise didn’t work. No one understood much about these movies as they were not operating at package workplace.”

When Rent Became a Luxury!

Those years pressed him to his limitations. Kartik opened about reaching a point where even paying lease appeared difficult.

He shared, “I was going through a great deal of battle when I lived here, however I was really linked to this location. There was a point where I could not pay the lease of this home. It was a really weird time since I was believing either I generate some roomies or I begin showing somebody else.”

“Lastly, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety occurred. I was paying Rs 2,000 as lease then. At one point, it increased to Rs 4,000,” he included.

His hit Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety ended up being the really movie that pulled him out of years of instability and opened the entrance to fame.

A Full-Circle Triumph

Years later on, Kartik went back to the exact same home- this time not as a having a hard time star, however as its owner. Purchasing your house signified whatever he had actually defended, a minute that not just overwhelmed him with pride however likewise moved his mom to tears.

Kartik Aaryan’s Upcoming Projects

The star now has a jam-packed and varied lineup of movies.

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri

A romantic funny with Ananya Panday, backed by Dharma Productions, launching 25 December. The makers dropped the teaser on Saturday, commemorating Koki’s birthday.

Naagzilla

Launching 14 August 2026, this dream funny includes Kartik as a shape-shifting snake in one of his most speculative functions.

Tu Meri Zindagi Hai (tentative title)

A musical romantic drama directed by Anurag Basu, co-starring Sreeleela, slated for May 2026.