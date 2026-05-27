Sasikumar’s next covers production

Sasikumar; Samuthirakani and Sasikumar from the sets of the untitled movie

Upgraded on : 27 May 2026, 2:19 pm

Star Sasikumar, who was formerly seen in My Lordsigned up with forces with Yaathisai helmer Dharani Rasendran for his next in 2015. The movie’s makers revealed that production has actually concluded.

Sasikumar will be seen playing an INA officer in the movie, which likewise stars Samuthirakani, Kishore, Seyon, Bhavani Sre, and Sshivada. The makers likewise state that Ashok Selvan will be making a cameo look in the movie. In a main release, the makers mentioned that the movie has actually gone into the post-production phase, and because the story is set versus the British-India background, comprehensive VFX work is needed.