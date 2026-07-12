Zelensky orders govt reshuffle, brand-new PM

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed a significant reshuffle of the federal government on Sunday, proposing the replacement of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and the heads of some police.

Zelensky did not state who would change Svyrydenko or elaborate on the factors for the modifications.

“I am grateful to (Svyrydenko) for her clear, steady, and effective work as Prime Minister, for her years of productive service on Ukraine’s team, and I have offered her the opportunity to lead a new and important area of relations with a key partner,” Zelensky stated on X.

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“I expect that, together with MPs, we will make the corresponding changes in the Government of Ukraine. There will also be changes among the heads of law enforcement agencies,” he included.

Zelensky chose Svyrydenko to the function of prime minister in 2015.

In a declaration on X, Zelensky noted a variety of jobs that Ukraine required to carry out, consisting of making development towards signing up with the European Union and reinforcing its border locations.

He likewise stated he prepared to appoint various individuals to handle various locations of diplomacy.

“We determined that these changes require a renewal of the Cabinet of Ministers,” Zelensky stated, without elaborating.

Cabinet reshuffles need parliamentary approval– although legislators have actually mainly coalesced around Zelensky considering that Russia’s intrusion, and do not generally obstruct his program.

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