‘Era of one-sided offers over’: Iran cautions United States

Tehran: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Sunday (regional time) released a stern reaction to the United States attacks, mentioning that the “one-sided” Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in between the 2 sides was “over.”

In a post on X, the Speaker highlighted the 5th point in the MoU, which worries the resuming of the Strait of Hormuz, and notes, “Upon the signing of this MOU, the Islamic Republic of Iran will make arrangements using its best efforts for the safe passage of commercial vessels with no charge for 60 days only, from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman and vice versa…”

Ghalibaf declared that the United States withdrawed from the offer and verified, “The era of one-sided deals is OVER. We told you: keep your word or pay the price. Reality is knocking.”

His reaction comes as United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Saturday (regional time) finished a 3rd round of strikes today versus Iran, stating they were holding Iranian forces liable for assaulting another business ship in the Strait of Hormuz, a main declaration by CENTCOM stated. United States forces struck roughly 140 Iranian military targets with accuracy munitions released by land- and sea-based fighter airplane, drones, and marine vessels.

Targets consisted of Iranian rocket and drone websites, marine abilities, ammo storage centers, interaction networks, and seaside security areas.

Throughout 3 nights of strikes today, CENTCOM has actually struck more than 300 targets at the instructions of the Commander in Chief to break down Iran’s capability to attack civilian mariners and industrial vessels easily transiting the strait. Industrial vessel transits through the important worldwide maritime passage continue, according to CENTCOM.

In retaliation, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps have actually stated that it damaged a military command-and-control centre and drone garages in Jordan, Al Jazeera reported.

Qatar provided a strong condemnation of the attacks and required “an immediate and complete cessation” of the Iranian military actions. In a declaration, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs held Tehran accountable and specified that it “reserves its full right to respond.”

“The State of Qatar strongly condemns the renewed attacks launched by the Islamic Republic of Iran against its territory, as well as on the territories of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Sultanate of Oman, and the State of Kuwait, considering these attacks a blatant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the targeted countries, and a flagrant breach of international law, the Charter of the United Nations, and the principles of good neighborliness.”

“The Ministry emphasises that the State of Qatar reserves its full right to respond, in accordance with the provisions of international law and Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, and to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity, and citizens. The State of Qatar reiterates its full solidarity with its sister nations and its support for all legitimate measures they take to preserve their sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity,” it included.

It even more specified that the ongoing actions “could escalate tensions, and a serious return to dialogue and negotiations, as well as adherence to the understandings reached through diplomatic efforts.”

In addition, Jordan explained the Iranian attacks on its Gulf neighbours as a “blatant violation of their sovereignty, a threat to their security, stability, and territorial integrity, a dangerous escalation”

“The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan condemns today the brutal Iranian attacks on the sisterly United Arab Emirates, the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, the sisterly Sultanate of Oman, the sisterly State of Qatar, and the sisterly State of Kuwait; a flagrant violation of their sovereignty, a threat to their security and stability and the safety of their territories, a dangerous escalation, and a blatant breach of international law and the United Nations Charter. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Affairs affirmed, in a statement, Jordan’s absolute solidarity with the sisterly states and its standing with them in all steps they take to protect their sovereignty, security, and the safety of their citizens and residents therein,” Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs composed in a post on X.

Significantly, these United States strikes came simply hours after the IRGC revealed the closure of the Strait of Hormuz “until further notice,” stating that the tactical waterway would stay shut till the United States ends its “interference” in the West Asia area, Press television reported.

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