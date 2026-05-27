Anagha Maya Ravi remembers unforgettable minute with Suriya before Karuppu

Suriya (L), Anagha Maya Ravi Upgraded on : 27 May 2026, 1:44 pm Anagha Maya Ravi has actually been gotten much gratitude for her efficiency, opposite Suriya and Trisha, in director RJ Balaji’s KaruppuAt a current marketing occasion, the star discussed her appreciation for Suriya and remembered an unforgettable event with her Karuppu co-star. At the occasion, Anagha stated that Suriya has actually been her preferred star given that youth, in addition to Kalabhavan Mani. Surprisingly, Suriya had actually checked out the set of Kaathal: The Corestarring Mammootty and Jyotika in the lead functions. The 2023 movie likewise stars Anagha as Mammootty’s onscreen child. Anagha was not present on set on that specific day when Suriya checked out the set as she had no shoot for Kaathal: The Core .

“My assistant called me that morning and asked me to come on video, because I was told that I would have a video call shot for the film. I took up the call, the shot was over in a while and I kept the phone aside. However, Mammootty sir asked me if I was still around. Then, he went out, gave his phone to Jyotika ma’am and the next thing I know, I was seeing Suriya sir in front of me. It is a moment that I can never forget,” Anagha Maya Ravi exposed.

Karuppu stars Anagha as a character looking for justice after her gems get taken. Her attorney likewise cheats the character and her dad, played by Innocent. Ultimately, Suriya’s titular character, a divine being called Karuppasamy, pertains to the rescue of not simply her however many individuals denied of justice.

It was Anagha’s efficiency in Kaathal that made RJ Balaji cast her in Karuppu