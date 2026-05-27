Arasan eyes a Deepavali release; Vada Chennai set to be put up in ECR

Vetri Maaran and Silambarasan TR from the sets of Arasan

Upgraded on : < time datetime ="2026-05-27T13:07:40.763Z" title ="2026-05-27 13:07"> 27 May 2026, 1:07 pm

Star Silambarasan TR’s upcoming movie, Arasan, with filmmaker Vetri Maaran, catapulted anticipation right from its statement as it was billed as a movie from Dhanush’s Vada Chennai franchise. The current upgrade from the makers is that the movie is nearing conclusion and the group is going for a theatrical release on Deepavali.

The movie started production early this year in Kovilpatti and transferred to Chennai for the continuous 2nd schedule. The makers state that the group will next relocate to East Coast Road in Suburban Chennai for the last of recording. A huge set is anticipated to be put up in ECR to recreate the Vada Chennai scene. It remains in the 3rd schedule, where Vijay Sethupathi, who is playing a police officer in the movie, is anticipated to sign up with. The production is set to conclude in 3 months.

In addition to brand-new cast members Priyanka Mohan and Yogalakshmi, Vada Chennai stars Andrea, Ameer, Samuthirakani, and Kishore are likewise starring in the movie. Kalaipuli S Thanu of V Creations is producing Arasan.