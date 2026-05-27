Mohanlal shares his ideas on Suresh Krissna-Y Gee Mahendra’s Charukesi

Mohanlal (L), Charukesi poster Upgraded on : < time datetime ="2026-05-27T13:06:52.826Z" title="2026-05-27 13:06"> 27 May 2026, 1:06 pm Just recently, we reported about Y Gee Mahendra starring ahead function in filmmaker Suresh Krissna’s upcoming task, entitled CharukesiBased Upon Y Gee Mahendra’s phase play of the very same name, the movie stars the actor-dramatist as a Carnatic artist with Alzheimer’s. The just recently launched teaser for the movie sees him questioning how to deal with his lost lamb’s way of life. The movie is adjusted for the screen by Suresh Krissna based upon a story by Venkat. It likewise stars Suhasini, Samuthirakani, Sathyaraj, and Thalaivasal Vijay, to name a few. Ahead of its release, star Mohanlal shared his ideas on the movie. In a video now readily available on social networks, Mohanlal states, “Charukesi feels like such a heartfelt and significant work, especially with its roots in the much admired play. Wishing you every success and all the recognition this beautiful film deserves. My warmest congratulations and deepest respect. Thank you.”

Previously this year, Rajinikanth likewise discussed the upcoming movie. The Superstar stated that he enjoyed the play upon Y Gee Mahendra’s suggestion which it thrilled him. He included that the play incorporated the topic, characters, and music remarkably into its story. “I enjoyed it so much that I watched the play again the very next week,” the Superstar stated about the play. It deserves keeping in mind the upcoming movie adjustment is directed by Rajinikanth’s Annaamalai and Baashha filmmaker Suresh Krissna.

Rajinikanth likewise shared that the upcoming movie will get acknowledgment comparable to Sindhu BhairaviSankarabharanamand Salangai Oli

The movie is produced by Suresh Krissna himself under his eponymous banner together with Arun Visualz and Madras Cine Production. It is slated for a June 12 release.