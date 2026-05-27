19659001 Cooper Hoffman to lead Durango Upgraded on : < time datetime = 19459003 title= 19459004 > 27 May 2026, 12:37 pm 19459009 Star Cooper Hoffman, understood for his functions in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza and Francis Lawrence’s The Long Walk 19659009, will front a brand-new Hulu drama pilot, 19659010 Durango 19659012 With Hoffman set to play a snowboarding star in the drama, it focuses on Mikey (Hoffman), a ski bottom, and Bunny, a homeschooled runaway who earns a living as a waitress. The 2 collaborate, riding an avalanche of bad choices and falling in love whilst fleing from police officers and wrongdoers. Mikey’s character description calls him a whose Olympic dream is interrupted by an injury. 19659013 19459009 The pilot is penned by Eliza Clark, who likewise works as an executive manufacturer with Michael Ellenberg. 20th Century Television and Media Res produce Durango. Hoffman, whose other acting credits consist of 19659015 Wildcat, Saturday Night, and 19659017 Poetic License , will be seen starring together with Olivia Wilde in Gregg Araki’s I Want Your Sex 19659020, Luca Guadagnino’s 19659021 Synthetic , and A24’s The Chaperones