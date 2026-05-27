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Business Movie theater Without Borders: The Birthday Party– The Longest Night By Leslie Atkins - 34

Upgraded on : < time datetime ="2026-05-26T16:27:29.562Z" title="2026-05-26 16:27"> 26 May 2026, 4:27 pm Every Cannes Film Festival there’s constantly one movie in the In Competition area that makes you second-guess why it was picked to be part of the prominent authorities choice. This year it needs to be Léa Mysius’sHistoires de la Nuit(The Birthday Party; an appropriate sufficient home intrusion thriller however completely out of location in the august business ofMinotaur, Fatherland, FjordorAnother Day Adjusted from Laurent Mauvignier’s book of the very same titleThe Birthday Partyis specified by its tight, bounded world. A restricted variety of characters, a separated home in a remote location for the setting and action that takes place over one long night. Thomas (Bastien Bouillon), Nora (Hafsia Herzi), their teenage child Ida, the painter-neighbour, Cristina (Monica Bellucci), and her pet dog are the main gamers. They lead rather typical lives till they are participated Nora’s birthday celebration by 2 anticipated, welcomed visitors (Nora’s associates) and 3 undesirable ones. Tricks and lies and concealed skeletons in the cabinet come toppling out as the household ties get evaluated. The whole erection of relationships looks set to come toppling down. How can it make it through deceptiveness and betrayal of trust? Will any of them even live to inform the tale? The core of the issue is the vital predictability. There’s not a single aspect, no twist or turn that can stunning, startling or painful you. It’s for Benoit Magimel as Franck (who remained in the very same area at Cannes in 2023 in Tran Anh Hung’sThe Taste of ThingsAlane Delhaye and Paul Hamy to generate a much required touch of the ominous and the frustrating claustrophobia.

They are helped in it by cinematographer Paul Guilhaume and production director Esther Mysius with their blue and grey combination and author Florencia Di Concilio who develop a sense of the threatening, scattered gloom and doom on screen and make the heart of darkness come alive. Yorgos Lamprinos modifying, swinging in between the tardy and the fast, offers a special rhythm to the story. The environment of severe confinement, of being secured is competently communicated to the audience. The twin forces of violence on the one hand and arts, painting and music on the other conjure up the deep-rooted variations and harshness even more.

The Birthday Partyis a character driven movie, heavy on discussions. The lead characters and villains, both featured tones of grey, harbouring level of sensitivity along with ethical uncertainties within themselves. What makes them various is the side of theirs that they select to enhance. In spite of such an appealing bedrock of storytelling, it’s irksome to discover Cannes skills like Monica Bellucci, Hafsia Herzi and Bastien Bouillon not getting much to sink their teeth into. Their existence stays disappointingly inadequate.

On the other hand, the most engaging element about the movie is the viewpoint of the precocious kid Ida that Mysius picks to inform the story from. It’s her gush of feelings– the anger and disobedience and vengeance and retribution– that assist the movie gain in momentum and stress, assistance round it off on a sombre note and likewise provide it a belief system and spiritual core; that knowingly specified lies that safeguard the near and darlings from severe truth are maybe best forgotten and forgiven due to the fact that they originate from an area of issue and caring than duplicity and dishonesty.

A movie is as much about what it uses as the context and platform on which it does so.The Birthday Partyis a middling thriller/hostage drama that would produce a good one time watch on a streaming platform. On the haloed screen of the Grand Theatre Lumiere, where it might have made for a welcome modification from the arthouse fare, it does not come across as strong enough to get attention and generate a long ovation.