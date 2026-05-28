OMP Launches Unison Express to Fast-Track Supply Chain Planning from Ambition to Early Value

OMP, a leading service provider of AI-powered supply chain preparation services, today revealed the launch of Unison Express – an industry-specific, ready-to-deploy preparation offering for mid-market business wanting to move beyond the tools and procedures they have actually grown out of. Unison Express makes it possible for groups to recognize worth rapidly while developing a strong preparation structure that scales with their service with time.

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From spreadsheets to structured preparation

Organizations throughout markets deal with installing pressure to improve supply chain preparation.application jobs can feel long, pricey, and hard to validateparticularly when groups still count on tools and procedures they have actually grown out of, such as spreadsheets, tradition systems, and manual coordination. The outcome is greater functional danger and slower, less collaborated decision-making.

Unison Express bridges this space by supplyinga total preparation service out of packageset up to industry‑specific finest practices and leveraging the most recent AI advances through UnisonIQ. Groups acquireend-to-end presence by preparing regularly throughout websites and functionsleaving fragmented, detached methods of working.

Providing presence and worth from the first day

Withstandardized preparation cyclespredefined situationsfor daily preparation choices, and integratedday-in-the-life assistanceUnison Express provides early worth with foreseeable timelines and quick adoption. Constructed on the very same structures as Unison PlanningTM, it shows more than 4 years of OMP’s market experience and enables smooth extension of abilities as requirements progress.

For a complete summary of abilities, go to the OMP site.

“With Unison Express, we packaged proven supply chain planning practices into a true, lean, standardized solution,” stated Jan Lemmens, Vice President Industry at OMP. “It helps organizations move away from fragmented, manual planning and adopt proven ways of working quickly, with the option to expand on the same platform when their needs evolve.”

“With Unison Express, we packaged decades of supply chain planning expertise into a true, lean, standardized solution.”

Proven in real-world environments

With Unison Express, companies throughout markets are currently providing outcomes with a standardized, value-first technique to provide chain preparation.

In durable goods,Duvel Moortgatis presenting Unison Express throughout 3 Belgian breweries to professionalize need preparation, functional preparation, and scheduling. The task focuses on quickly onboarding and early worth awareness while constructing a scalable structure for future growth.

In metals,Bekaertexecuted a lean, extremely standardized preparation setup to support a fast-growing company system, changing spreadsheet-based coordination with structured S&OP and circumstance preparation. By keeping stringent scope discipline and concentrating on quick release, the company reached complete adoption in a brief timeframe while keeping the versatility to extend abilities in time.

Discover more about Unison Express

Find out more about Unison Express and how companies can move beyond spreadsheets with a total preparation service that provides quick outcomes and scales in time. Go to the site.

About OMP

OMP assists business dealing with complicated preparation obstacles to stand out, grow, and flourish by providing the very best digitized supply chain preparation option on the marketplace. Numerous clients in a wide variety of markets – covering durable goods, life sciences, chemicals, metals, paper, product packaging, plastics, tires, and structure items – gain from utilizing OMP’s special Unison Planning ™.

Option and item questions

Contact OMP

+32 3 650 22 11

Media queries

Kira Perdue (Carabiner)

SOURCE: OMP



Subject: Press release summary