Mahieka Sharma breaks silence on engagement rumours with Hardik Pandya: ‘I’m engaged however …’

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma Photograph:(Instagram/Hardik Pandya)

Design and influencer Mahieka Sharma has actually when again taken control of social networks chatter -this time not for her steamy posts with cricketer Hardik Pandya, however for a particular shimmering surprise on her finger. An enormous ‘shimmering stone’ found on Mahieka’s finger throughout their current Hanuman hawan immediately sent out fans into a craze, stimulating whispers that the 2 had actually silently gotten engaged.

A Sparkling Ring, A Storm of Rumours

Especially, a number of days back, Hardik had actually shared tranquil images from the routine, however it wasn’t the holy fire that captured the web’s eye- it was Mahieka’s flashing ring. Within minutes, the remark area took off with speculation, with numerous persuaded that the couple had actually looked for magnificent true blessings to mark a fresh start.

Mahieka Breaks Her Silence

As interest peaked, Mahieka chose it was time to attend to the cumulative chatter. Requiring To Instagram Stories, she published an eccentric graphic that read: “me viewing the web choose I’m engaged however I simply use great precious jewelry everyday.” (sic)

It didn’t stop there. The design likewise shot down whisperings about pregnancy with another funny Story: “wyd if I bring up in this to eliminate the pregnancy rumours.” (sic)

Maheika’s Insta Story Photograph: (Instagram)

With 2 fast posts, Mahieka made it clear- shimmer does not constantly signify dedication.

Inside Mahieka & & Hardik’s Blossoming Romance

Whether it’s sun-soaked swimming pool minutes or lively car-wash videos, Mahieka and Hardik’s chemistry has actually been a web favourite. The duo routinely shares glances into their growing bond, signalling a relationship that’s both enthusiastic and grounded.

Before Mahieka, Hardik was wed to Natasa Stankovic. The previous couple, who got married in May 2020, share a child and restored their promises in February 2023 with grand Hindu and Christian events. Their courses have because diverged, Hardik’s brand-new chapter with Mahieka continues to get headings.