After court intervention, mayor lastly administers oath to SP corporator

: Ending a deadlock following regulations from the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court, mayor Sushma Kharwal on Sunday administered oath to Samajwadi Party (SP) corporator Lalit Tiwari alias Lalit Kishore Tiwari of Faizullaganj-III Ward No. 73. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Mayor Sushma Kharwal (File Photo)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/05/24/400x225/Mayor-Sushma-Kharwal--File-Photo-_1779648504700.jpg"alt ="Mayor Sushma Kharwal (File Photo)"title ="Mayor Sushma Kharwal (File Photo)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Mayor Sushma Kharwal (File Photo)

The advancement likewise adheres to the order released on December 19, 2025 by the extra district and sessions judge, Lucknow, relating to an election petition.

The local corporation likewise mentioned orders gone by the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on May 13 and May 21, 2026.

The oath-taking event occurred at the Lucknow Municipal Corporation workplace in Lalbagh. Local commissioner Gaurav Kumar, together with other corporators, at first put together at Raj Kumar Hall for the occasion. The mayor later on revealed that she would administer the oath in her chamber. The event then transferred to her workplace, where Tiwari took oath in the existence of the local commissioner and senior authorities.

The high court previously froze all monetary and administrative powers of the mayor after observing hold-ups in carrying out the order to administer oath to the corporator. The constraints disallowed her from investing discretionary funds and taking administrative action.

The disagreement stemmed from the 2023 civic elections in Faizullaganj ward. BJP prospect Pradeep Kumar Shukla had actually beat Lalit Tiwari by a margin of 1,672 votes. Tiwari later on challenged the lead to court, declaring that Shukla hid individual information in his election affidavit.

Following a hearing, Shukla’s election was cancelled and authorities were directed to state Lalit Tiwari chose as councillor.

Describing the hold-up, the mayor mentioned health concerns and main dedications. She stated she participated in an occasion in Mumbai and later on went through treatment at Army Hospital after her health weakened. She included that the local corporation adhered to the court’s instructions.

Calling his swearing-in a “success of justice,” Lalit Tiwari stated he would now concentrate on attending to civic problems in Faizullaganj and raising public issues in your house.

Mukesh Singh Chauhan, Congress corporator from Ismailganj ward, criticised the hold-up and stated authorities must have carried out the court’s order right away to prevent judicial intervention.