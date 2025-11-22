SS Rajamouli took the international audience by storm with the launch of his next directorial, Varanasistarring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj in lead functions. The very first teaser has actually ended up being the talk of the town, and there is a need to understand more about the movie from cine-goers all throughout the board. And now, we have a special scoop on the budget plan of the movie.

SCOOP: SS Rajamouli presses limitations once again; Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi gets Rs. 1300 cr. budget plan

Really reputable sources near the job have actually verified that Varanasi will be made on a historical spending plan of Rs. 1300 crores, omitting the quantity kept aside for print and promotion. “Rs. 1300 crore is a rather small amount to bring the mammoth vision of SS Rajamouli to the spectacle. While films like A6 and Ramayana are being made on a budget of Rs. 1500 crores to 2000 crores, SS Rajamouli is set to make a bigger looking film than the two on a much lower budget,” a trade source shown Bollywood Hungama

We hear that SS Rajamouli has actually craftily created a few of the most legendary series and is striving them in a scheduled way. “Rajamouli is one of the most well-organised directors of Indian Cinema. He has designed all the moments on paper and is now merely executing them. He isn’t someone who wastes time and money by deciding things on the set. He has done the pre-viz, and then shooting, leading to the saving of money for the producers. However, the film will look bigger than any other film made in India.”

The source likewise validates that the Globetrotter occasion was among the most significant occasions ever performed in India, as SS Rajamouli and group invested Rs. 20 crores on the exact same. “Everything around the film will be the biggest ever. This is just the beginning.”

Varanasi is set for a 2027 release.

Check out: Here’s the expense of SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi statement occasion

More Pages: Varanasi Box Office Collection

< h2 alt ="Bollywood News - Live Updates" title ="Bollywood News - Live Updates"> BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Capture us for newest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies upgrade, Box workplace collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and remain upgraded with most current hindi films just on Bollywood Hungama.