Excelia Business School obtains EFMD Programme Accreditation and ranks 56th in the FT 2025 Best European Business Schools Ranking

The French School earns its fourth major international accreditation while being recognised among Europe’s leading business schools by the Financial Times.

Excelia Business School, one of France’s leading higher education institutions, has reached a significant milestone with the awarding of the prestigious EFMD Programme Accreditation for its Master in Management for a period of five years. With this recognition, Excelia Business School now joins the exclusive group of global institutions holding all four major international accreditations: AACSB, EQUIS, AMBA, and EFMD Accredited.

EFMD Accreditation: recognition of academic excellence and impact for the Master’s degree programme. The EFMD Accredited Programme status is among the most rigorous and selective international accreditations, assessing curriculum quality, teaching excellence, faculty research feeding the programme, student experience, corporate partnerships, and global employability.



The EFMD assessment highlighted several key strengths of Excelia Business School’s Master’s in Management programme, including:

strong academic rigour and programme design,

highly qualified faculty with research feeding directly into teaching,

innovative pedagogy (metaverse environments, learning-by-doing, gamification),

deep integration of ecological and social transition initiatives such as Humacité© and Climacité©,

personalised learning models and modern teaching methods,

outstanding student support and an excellent employability track record.

Tamym Abdessemed, Dean of Excelia Business School, Deputy General manager of Excelia, said: “This fourth and latest international accreditation, which very few management schools have obtained, further confirms Excelia Business School’s international standing and its high academic standards. The EFMD Programme Accreditation awarded to our 5-year Master’s in Management is a testament to the excellence of the programme, its relevance to the business world, and its strong international dimension. The assessment report highlights a particularly impressive number of key strengths, most notably the programme’s academic rigour, its strong focus on ecological and social transition issues, its solid research credentials, its student-centred approach to pedagogical innovation, and its close ties with the business world.”

Excelia Business School in the FT 2025 Best European Business Schools Ranking

The latest EFMD accreditation comes alongside another major recognition: Excelia Business School has been ranked 56th in Europe and 13th among French schools in the newly released Financial Times (FT) Best European Business Schools 2025 ranking. The school appears in two key categories within the FT evaluation: Master in Management (32nd in Europe) and Custom Executive Education (32nd in Europe), reaffirming its strong academic reputation and teaching excellence.

Strengthening Excelia Business School’s presence in India

India continues to be a priority market for Excelia Business School, with increasing interest from Indian students pursuing internationally accredited business programmes. These latest distinctions enhance Excelia’s visibility and credibility in India, reinforcing its position as a destination for quality global education, sustainability-driven learning, experiential pedagogy, and strong career outcomes.